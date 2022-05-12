Back

North Korea reports first official Covid-19 outbreak, declares emergency lockdown

North Korea called the outbreak the "gravest national emergency".

Low Jia Ying | May 12, 2022, 12:59 PM

North Korea has officially confirmed its first Covid-19 outbreak today (May 12), reported Reuters.

The outbreak, according to state media, was due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant that has been detected in its capital Pyongyang.

North Korea called the outbreak the "gravest national emergency", and ordered a national lockdown.

Kim Jong Un called for thorough lockdown

In response to the outbreak, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a thorough lockdown of cities and counties, according to AP News.

He also ordered workplaces to be isolated by units to prevent the transmission of the virus.

State media reported that the country's pandemic response would now be elevated to "maximum emergency".

Emergency reserve medical supplies will also be mobilised, reported Reuters.

North Korea did not share information on how many people had been infected with Covid-19, or what the possible sources of infection were.

Most citizens not vaccinated

It is believed that the majority of North Koreans remain unvaccinated against Covid-19, as North Korea refused shipments from United Nations-led worldwide vaccine sharing programme, COVAX, as well as shipments of the Sinovac vaccine from China, according to Reuters.

Until today, North Korea has never officially reported any cases of Covid-19, despite suspicions from foreign experts, reported AP News.

North Korea had in 2021 implemented strict lockdown measures, threatening those who break Covid-19 measures with hard labour or fines.

Top photo via Unsplash

