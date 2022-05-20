Back

Famed Japanese restaurant Nobu opening in S'pore on June 1, 2022, set in open-air Japanese garden

Official opening date.

Mandy How | May 20, 2022, 04:40 PM

Nobu has announced its opening date in Singapore.

The Japanese restaurant will open its doors on June 1, 2022, at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore.

Founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, actor Robert De Niro, and producer Meir Teper, Nobu has become a world-renowned brand with about 50 outlets globally.

In Singapore, the restaurant will be set in a "sculpted open-air Japanese garden and bar," against the backdrop of a city skyline.

Besides being the first in the world to showcase a designer outdoor Japanese garden, it is also the first to feature a Chef’s Table as part of a private dining space in the restaurant, according to Peter Draminsky, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Singapore.

Nobu will bring both his signature and classic dishes here, including:

  • Black Cod Miso

  • Yellowtail Jalapeño

  • Toro (fatty tuna) Tartare with Caviar

  • Cup Sushi

  • Nobu Crispy Rice

Black Cod Miso. Photo via Nobu Singapore.

New Style Sashimi. Photo via Nobu Singapore

Toro Tartare with Caviar. Photo via Nobu Singapore

Yellowtail Jalapeño. Photo via Nobu Singapore

Besides the à la carte dishes, there's also an omakase menu and teppanyaki dinner, highlighting "natural and clean" Japanese flavours.

Beverage-wise, one can look forward to craft cocktails and sake brewed exclusively by Hokusetsu brewery.

For reservations, email [email protected] or call 6831 7653.

Top image via Nobu Restaurants/Facebook

