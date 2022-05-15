Back

New Scarlett Supermarket at NEX offers free ice cream with any purchase till May 16, 2022

Its 10th outlet.

Kayla Wong | May 15, 2022, 08:14 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022 - 25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Scarlett Supermarket, a store that sells Chinese groceries, beverages, snacks and other dried goods imported directly from China, has opened a new outlet at NEX shopping mall in Serangoon.

To celebrate their opening on Sunday (May 15), the supermarket is offering free ice cream with any purchase on May 15 and 16.

The ice cream will be given out while stocks last.

Here's an opening promo offered exclusively at the NEX outlet as well.

Image via Scarlett Supermarket/Facebook

Image by Mothership

When Mothership visited the store at around 6:00pm, the place was packed with shoppers and curious mall patrons.

The chain of supermarket, which says it provides "excellent products at affordable prices", has expanded to 10 outlets in just over a year. Their first store, which opened in October 2020, is located on 20 Trengganu Street, near Chinatown MRT station.

Located on the fourth storey of NEX, here are some items sold at the supermarket.

Chilled food including fresh produce and meat

Image by Mothership

Image by Mothership

Image by Mothership

Melons, sold at S$10 for three, appeared to be popular among shoppers. Much of the fruits on display have been snapped up by evening time.

Image by Mothership

Snacks and cereals

Image by Mothership

Image by Mothership

Image by Mothership

Image by Mothership

Image by Mothership

Image by Mothership

Beverages

Image by Mothership

Image by Mothership

Several shoppers have picked up the milk tea as well, such as the following item which costs S$1.20 per cup.

Image by Mothership

Image by Mothership

Image by Mothership

Cup noodles

Image by Mothership

Image by Mothership

Top image by Mothership

