Back

Pastry cafe Mr Holmes Bakehouse opens 2nd outlet near Raffles Place MRT

Get baked.

Mandy How | May 06, 2022, 04:57 PM

Events

Overseas University Education Fair

07 May 2022

11am - 5pm | Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific 1 & 2

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

About 10 months after its foray into Singapore, Mr Holmes Bakehouse has opened a second outlet.

Originating in San Francisco, the cafe is best known for popularising the cruffin, a cross between a croissant and a muffin.

Photo from Mr Holmes' Pacific Plaza opening. Photo by Mandy How.

Photo from Mr Holmes' Pacific Plaza opening. Photo by Mandy How.

The cafe also sells a variety of both sweet and savoury bakes, along with coffee and tea.

However, its overseas branches have since shut down due to the pandemic, according to the brand.

Singapore houses its only storefronts in the world.

Expanded menu

The new store is located at MYP Centre, a three- to four-minute walk from Raffles Place MRT Station.

For the CBD branch, there are slight differences in both its menu and interiors.

The expanded menu includes a collaboration with Two Men Bagel House, as well as outlet-exclusive sandwiches.

Photo from Mr Holmes' Pacific Plaza opening. Photo by Mandy How.

Photo from Mr Holmes' Pacific Plaza opening. Photo by Mandy How.

For instance, there's the Pig N Fig bagel with Two Men Bagel House, which comes with smoked ham, cream cheese and smoked ham.

Other savouries to check out are the Chicken Fajita ciabatta wedged with Mexican spiced chicken, habanero mayo and cheddar, and the Spam & Egg with Kimchi Croissant.

New seasonal flavours of cruffins and donuts are also in the line-up:

  • Coconut Cream Cruffin

  • Pistachio Cream Cruffin

  • Bananofee donut (piped with banana cream and toffee bits)

  • Strawberry Lemonade Donut.

As for its space, expect neon-lined arches, tiled round tables, and a mix of leather, wooden seats and communal benches for a playful and "whimsical" mood.

Mr Holmes Bakehouse @ MYP Centre

Address: 9 Battery Rd, #01-01 MYP Centre, Singapore 049910

Thinking of going?

Top photo by Mandy How

PM Lee receives Johor's highest award from Johor Sultan

Singapore and Johor share longstanding ties.

May 06, 2022, 04:31 PM

Japan might allow tourist groups as soon as this month: Report

Exciting.

May 06, 2022, 04:05 PM

S’pore man donates new orchids to family after vandal cuts their flowers at HDB corridor

A good ending.

May 06, 2022, 02:40 PM

S'pore car at JB petrol kiosk uses wheel chock in new trick to get more fuel in

Just when you thought you've seen it all.

May 06, 2022, 02:03 PM

45-year-old Chinese father of 3 shot dead at New York traffic junction while delivering food

He was the family's sole breadwinner, and worked several jobs seven days a week to provide for them.

May 06, 2022, 02:02 PM

Popular hawker stall Cheong Fan Paradise closes after suitable assistant not found despite S$3,000 salary

Several stall assistants had quit due to the tiring work and long hours.

May 06, 2022, 12:47 PM

Woodlands blessing booth stops accepting pre-loved items after town council issues safety notice

The items were laid out along the common corridor.

May 06, 2022, 12:41 PM

Japan to ease border controls by June 2022 to be in line with other G7 countries

Good news.

May 06, 2022, 11:56 AM

Tampines Golden Village cinema-goer allegedly leaves wine bottle, food trash behind at 'Doctor Strange' screening

Yikes.

May 06, 2022, 11:55 AM

Police investigating fight at Paya Lebar Square taxi stand

Not the first time such an altercation has occurred there.

May 06, 2022, 04:04 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.