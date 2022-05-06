Pastry cafe Mr Holmes Bakehouse opens 2nd outlet near Raffles Place MRT

About 10 months after its foray into Singapore, Mr Holmes Bakehouse has opened a second outlet.

Originating in San Francisco, the cafe is best known for popularising the cruffin, a cross between a croissant and a muffin.

The cafe also sells a variety of both sweet and savoury bakes, along with coffee and tea.

However, its overseas branches have since shut down due to the pandemic, according to the brand.

Singapore houses its only storefronts in the world.

Expanded menu

The new store is located at MYP Centre, a three- to four-minute walk from Raffles Place MRT Station.

For the CBD branch, there are slight differences in both its menu and interiors.

The expanded menu includes a collaboration with Two Men Bagel House, as well as outlet-exclusive sandwiches.

For instance, there's the Pig N Fig bagel with Two Men Bagel House, which comes with smoked ham, cream cheese and smoked ham.

Other savouries to check out are the Chicken Fajita ciabatta wedged with Mexican spiced chicken, habanero mayo and cheddar, and the Spam & Egg with Kimchi Croissant.

New seasonal flavours of cruffins and donuts are also in the line-up:

Coconut Cream Cruffin

Pistachio Cream Cruffin

Bananofee donut (piped with banana cream and toffee bits)

Strawberry Lemonade Donut.

As for its space, expect neon-lined arches, tiled round tables, and a mix of leather, wooden seats and communal benches for a playful and "whimsical" mood.

Mr Holmes Bakehouse @ MYP Centre

Address: 9 Battery Rd, #01-01 MYP Centre, Singapore 049910

Thinking of going?

Top photo by Mandy How