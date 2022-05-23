Back

S'pore wants to increase number of flights to Japan: PM Lee

PM Lee said Singapore should prepare for when Japan decides to reopen to travellers.

Low Jia Ying | May 23, 2022, 11:41 AM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore would like to strengthen its air links with Japan, and hopes to increase the number of flights to the country.

PM Lee was speaking in an interview with Nikkei Asia's editor-in-chief, published on May 23, where he highlighted that there is demand in Singapore for such flights.

Singapore should prepare ahead of Japan's reopening

PM Lee said that though Japan still has restrictions on international travel, he believes it will "very soon" change its rules.

"I think we should prepare for that," PM Lee said.

In particular, Singapore would like to increase the number of flights to Haneda, an airport in Tokyo.

Currently, Singapore is just one of four countries in the world involved in a trial scheme where vaccinated and boosted tourists can visit Japan as part of tour groups.

Updating the JSEPA

Besides civil aviation, PM Lee also said that he hoped to update the Japan-Singapore Economic Partnership Agreement (JSEPA).

Singapore would like to bring the JSEPA, which was established in 2002, up to date.

PM Lee acknowledged that Japan has recently been "preoccupied" with the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

"But those are now settled. So I hope that it will now be possible for us to open this subject and discuss upgrading," said PM Lee.

PM Lee: Digital, green economy are areas of cooperation for both countries

PM Lee also discussed other possible areas of cooperation between Japan and Singapore, highlighting the digital economy.

He cited both countries' efforts in developing the digital economy, namely Singapore's Smart Nation initiative and Japan's Digital Garden City Nation Vision.

"I think we can learn from one another to develop smart cities and how to do digital governance, government. Every country in the world is trying to do this. Some like Estonia have gone very far. In Singapore we have several initiatives. Some are further advanced than others but we continue to learn from one another. So that's one."

PM Lee also suggested the green economy as a potential area of cooperation for both countries, especially in alternative energy and developing sustainable economies.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Haneda Airport Facebook.

2-in-1 Hotpot & BBQ buffet at Northpoint City starting from S$27.80++ per pax

Charcoal-grilled fish available too.

May 23, 2022, 11:00 AM

Dota 2's The International 2022 will be held in S'pore

First time in Southeast Asia.

May 23, 2022, 10:46 AM

Loh Kean Yew gets silver after losing SEA Games finals to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn

This is Loh's second silver at the SEA Games in the men's singles category for badminton.

May 22, 2022, 07:12 PM

MOM to implement mandatory rest day by end-2022 for migrant domestic workers: Gan Siow Huang

A 24/7 helpline has also been established to help domestic workers.

May 22, 2022, 05:26 PM

Single's Inferno's Song Ji-A seen helping out at soup kitchen 4 months after scandal

She has stayed out of the limelight since January 2022.

May 22, 2022, 04:45 PM

The Original Vadai opening outlet at Kampung Admiralty on May 27

North side.

May 22, 2022, 03:33 PM

M'sian model wears see-through top without bra in London museum after earlier photo drew some criticism

This was a few days after a picture she took at the British Museum caused a bit of a stir.

May 22, 2022, 03:14 PM

LTA books motorist for improper lighting, says it may affect visibility for other road users

Checks were also performed on vehicles suspected of overloading.

May 22, 2022, 02:05 PM

Changi Airport Terminal 2 to reopen in phases starting May 29, 2022

The reopening will be fully complete in 2024.

May 22, 2022, 11:50 AM

Asian-American man, 61, brutally beaten & 'left for dead' wakes up from coma

He can follow commands with small motions with his hands and respond to some questions with head nods.

May 22, 2022, 11:23 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.