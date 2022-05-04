Girl, 17, missing since Apr. 18, last seen at Simei Avenue

A 17-year-old girl has been missing in Singapore for more than two weeks, since Apr. 18, 2022.

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of the missing girl, Nur Elysha Andi Johan, reported CNA.

Last seen at Simei Avenue

The police said she was last seen at Simei Avenue on Apr. 18.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255- 0000 or submit information online. All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

Top photo via CNA & Google Maps