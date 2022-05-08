S'porean invites migrant workers from workplace to celebrate Hari Raya at home

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is usually celebrated by visiting the homes of friends and family. It's an intimate gathering of loved ones and those that are cherished.

Besides celebrating this occasion with their immediate family members, the family of TikTok user @n4di4ndin chose to share the joy of Hari Raya with migrant workers living in Singapore too.

@n4di4ndin shared about this gathering on TikTok on May 4, and the video has since reached 187,000 views at the time of writing.

Not your typical raya

The TikTok user's father invited a group of Bangladeshi workers and a Chinese colleague over to their house to celebrate the first day of Hari Raya. The home was prepped and ready to receive its special guests.

The guests were greeted with an array of food and drinks, coupled with the warm hospitality of the TikTok user's family. Her father hosted the migrant workers while they enjoyed a good meal during the celebration.

The migrant workers also brought food, drinks and fruits to the occasion for the family — adding their own contributions for the special day.

Close ties

Laughter and smiles can be seen in the video as the migrant workers engage in a lively conversation with each other and the TikTok user's father.

The whole group took a photo afterwards to remember this day.

Netizens feeling touched

Viewers on TikTok were moved by this wholesome video.

Here are some comments:

TikTok users praised her father's gracious act, citing that it was sweet of him to do so. Others described the whole occasion as wholesome, with one saying that she was "crying".

After the first video went viral, @n4di4ndin posted another video two days later and mentioned that it was an easy way for them to make the world a better place. You just have to "be kind, giving and have compassion".

Top photo from @n4di4ndin's TikTok video.