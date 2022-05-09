Mercedes driver casually takes Milo carton from Woodlands warehouse, returns to pay next day without apology

A beverage wholesaler lodged a police report after a man allegedly stole a carton of Milo beverages placed outside a warehouse.

The warehouse is located in an industrial building.

What happened

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened at 5:20pm on May 5 along Woodlands Close. The 56-year-old wholesaler, identified only by his surname Deng, said that he was alerted to what had happened after his customer called him to ask about a missing carton of drinks.

The 50-year-old customer, a man identified only by his surname Hong, owns beverage vending machines, explained that he noticed a box missing from his order of 40 cartons and thought that Deng had made a mistake.

Deng asked the the building's management if he could view CCTV footage of the pickup point, and saw a middle-aged man alight from his Mercedes-Benz to pick up the carton of Milo beverages. He allegedly put the beverages in his boot before driving off. The entire process took "one to two minutes".

The wholesaler added that he has seen the car before, suggesting that the driver is often at the building.

At Hong's suggestion, Deng filed a police report. According to the Chinese daily, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have confirmed that they are investigating.

Driver has since made amends

On May 6, the driver apparently returned and told warehouse staff that he was there to pay for the drinks, handing over S$18 without any further comments nor apology.

Deng averred, "I recognise him — early last year, he came to the warehouse twice and took two cartons of mineral water. That's why he came to pay."

He believes that the "pale-faced" driver decided to make payment after realising that a police report was made. The wholesaler is now considering withdrawing the report as he doesn't wish to make a bigger deal of things and feels that the man will not repeat his mistake.

Top photo courtesy of Shin Min Daily News.