Teen allegedly makes mess with ice cream & water at McDonald's SAFRA Punggol, leaves it for staff to clean up

The group allegedly left the fast food restaurant without clearing up the mess.

Lee Wei Lin | May 02, 2022, 11:26 AM

A video of three youths making a mess at McDonald's SAFRA Punggol has been circulating online.

In the clip, a young man is seen holding two cups of water while his two female companions film him with their phones.

Video via Singapore Incidents

He then takes off his mask and hands it to them before pouring both cups of water over his head. The man shouts something unintelligible while his companions laugh. The trio then moves out of the frame, seemingly making their way out of the fast food restaurant.

According to the person who shared the video, this was not the only thing that they did at McDonald's, as one of them allegedly purchased ice cream and "slapped it on his own face, throwing the remaining on the floor, creating a mess".

Screenshot via Singapore Incidents

Screenshot via Singapore Incidents

The water pouring incident apparently happened after the ice cream self-slap, and the group allegedly left the restaurant without clearing their mess -- nor their food trays.

According to the post on Instagram page @singapore_incidents, an elderly staff member had to clean up the mess after the group left.

Top screenshots via Singapore Incidents

