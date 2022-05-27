More than 50 McDonald's outlets across S'pore resume 24/7 operating hours

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Night owls, rejoice.

More McDonald's restaurants will resume their operations 24 hours round-the-clock, seven days a week.

Resumption of 24/7 operating hours

In response to Mothership's query, a McDonald's spokesperson said:

“We’re excited to serve even more customers with several stores now resuming 24/7 operating hours. For the operating hours of individual stores, please refer to the Restaurant Locator on the My McDonald’s App.”

Here's a non-exhaustive list of outlets that are currently open round-the-clock.

Bendemeer Bugis Village Kallang (Stadium) Geylang East Central Toa Payoh Central Toa Payoh Lorong 1 *SCAPE Boat Quay People's Park Serangoon Avenue 3 Shell Hougang Hougang Street 21 Bedok Reservoir Farrer Road Regal Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 55 Siglap Road Ang Mo Kio Park Bedok North Hougang 8 Queensway Tampines St 32 PSA Rivervale Plaza Tampines West CC Pioneer Mall Jurong Central Park Woodlands Mart Causeway Point Jurong Superbowl Sun Plaza Keat Hong Jurong East St 24 Yishun Ring Road Bukit Gombak Bukit Batok Central Northpoint SAFRA Yishun Khatib SAFRA Punggol Tampines Mart West Coast Park Clementi Mall Fajar Pasir Ris Sports Complex Shell Tampines Tampines Central 1 Changi Airport Terminal 2 Changi Airport Terminal 3 Changi Airport Terminal 4 Elias Community Centre

Find 24/7 outlets on app

In January 2021, McDonald's brought back round-the-clock operations and 24-hour McDelivery service to 57 McDonald's outlets, but only on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays.

Previously, due to Covid-19, these McDonald's outlets were only open till 2am.

You can find the full list of outlets that open round-the-clock via the McDonald's app.

Top image from Babu Hilary on Google Maps.