More than 50 McDonald's outlets across S'pore resume 24/7 operating hours

Good for a late-night meal.

Fasiha Nazren | May 27, 2022, 07:29 PM

Night owls, rejoice.

More McDonald's restaurants will resume their operations 24 hours round-the-clock, seven days a week.

Resumption of 24/7 operating hours

In response to Mothership's query, a McDonald's spokesperson said:

“We’re excited to serve even more customers with several stores now resuming 24/7 operating hours. For the operating hours of individual stores, please refer to the Restaurant Locator on the My McDonald’s App.”

Here's a non-exhaustive list of outlets that are currently open round-the-clock.

  1. Bendemeer

  2. Bugis Village

  3. Kallang (Stadium)

  4. Geylang East Central

  5. Toa Payoh Central

  6. Toa Payoh Lorong 1

  7. *SCAPE

  8. Boat Quay

  9. People's Park

  10. Serangoon Avenue 3

  11. Shell Hougang

  12. Hougang Street 21

  13. Bedok Reservoir

  14. Farrer Road

  15. Regal

  16. Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3

  17. 55 Siglap Road

  18. Ang Mo Kio Park

  19. Bedok North

  20. Hougang 8

  21. Queensway

  22. Tampines St 32

  23. PSA

  24. Rivervale Plaza

  25. Tampines West CC

  26. Pioneer Mall

  27. Jurong Central Park

  28. Woodlands Mart

  29. Causeway Point

  30. Jurong Superbowl

  31. Sun Plaza

  32. Keat Hong

  33. Jurong East St 24

  34. Yishun Ring Road

  35. Bukit Gombak

  36. Bukit Batok Central

  37. Northpoint

  38. SAFRA Yishun

  39. Khatib

  40. SAFRA Punggol

  41. Tampines Mart

  42. West Coast Park

  43. Clementi Mall

  44. Fajar

  45. Pasir Ris Sports Complex

  46. Shell Tampines

  47. Tampines Central 1

  48. Changi Airport Terminal 2

  49. Changi Airport Terminal 3

  50. Changi Airport Terminal 4

  51. Elias Community Centre

Find 24/7 outlets on app

In January 2021, McDonald's brought back round-the-clock operations and 24-hour McDelivery service to 57 McDonald's outlets, but only on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays.

Previously, due to Covid-19, these McDonald's outlets were only open till 2am.

You can find the full list of outlets that open round-the-clock via the McDonald's app.

Top image from Babu Hilary on Google Maps.

