Half of S'pore adults 'always wear a mask' when outdoors: YouGov survey

15 per cent of respondents said they would never stop wearing masks outdoors.

Zi Shan Kow | May 27, 2022, 02:16 PM

Although mask wearing is only mandatory indoors, a recent YouGov survey revealed that a majority of Singaporean adults still wear masks outdoors.

YouGov is an international research data and analytics group headquartered in London.

93 per cent of Singapore adults wear masks outdoors

Of the 1,009 respondents to the survey, 943 indicated that they still wear masks outdoors.

Seven per cent of Singapore adults said that they never wear a mask outdoors.

The responses were also sorted based on the age of the respondents.

49 per cent of the population said they always wear a mask when they are outdoors, and baby boomers were the most likely to say so at 58 per cent.

Millennials were the most likely never to wear masks while outdoors.

To protect oneself from illness and germs

Across all age groups, the top reason for wearing a mask outdoors was to protect oneself from illness and germs.

Convenience when travelling between indoor and outdoor settings was the second-highest cited reason, and protecting others from illness and germs came in third.

Gen Zs were most likely to continue to wear their masks because they had become used to doing so.

Compared to the general population, Gen Zs were twice as likely to say they wear masks to avoid getting judged by those who wear masks outdoors.

When to go maskless outdoors

A majority of the respondents (59 per cent) said they would only go maskless outdoors all the time when they feel it is safe.

28 per cent said that they would only do so when it is no longer mandatory to wear masks indoors.

15 per cent of respondents indicated that they would never stop wearing masks outdoors.

