3 children conveyed to hospital after Marsiling fire, all in stable condition

A fire broke out on the 29th floor of 180C Marsiling Road late on Saturday night (May 14).

A Mothership reader shared that she had heard a "loud bang" prior to the arrival of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and initially thought that her neighbours were fighting.

Fire on 29th floor

According to SCDF, the fire involved the contents of a unit on the 29th floor.

SCDF was alerted to the fire at around midnight, and extinguished it with a water jet.

As a result of the fire, three persons were subsequently conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Children in stable condition

In a late night update by Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC member of parliament Zaqy Mohamad on May 15, he said that he had met the family and is glad that they are coping with the situation.

He was also informed that the three children that were conveyed to the hospital are in stable condition.

"If all goes well, they should be discharged soon. We are assisting the family with their various needs as they recover from the incident."

Zaqy added that the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council officers were on the ground at 1am to help with the ground situation.

"Let’s pray and hope for their recovery and be able to get on with the regular life soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

Top image from Zaqy Mohamad/FB and Mothership reader.