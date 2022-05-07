Back

SMU no longer employs assistant finance professor who allegedly made false claims about academic work

It was not revealed if she resigned or was fired.

Belmont Lay | May 07, 2022, 03:23 AM

Events

Overseas University Education Fair

07 May 2022

11am - 5pm | Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific 1 & 2

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An assistant professor of finance from the Singapore Management University (SMU) was discovered to have provided false academic claims resulting in her employment with the university to be ceased with effect from May 1, 2022.

However, it is not clear if Margaret Zhu was fired or had resigned.

The Business Times broke the news of Zhu's departure.

An SMU spokesperson said on May 6 in response to media queries that it is reviewing its vetting procedures on academic writing.

The spokesperson said: "The university had sought to validate some concerns we had in this particular case and we concluded that some of the individual’s academic claims were not accurate."

Zhu's profile on the SMU website was no longer up as of May 6.

SMU added: "SMU will review our vetting procedures on academic writing and address any gaps to prevent such incidents from recurring."

What were the falsified claims?

Zhu had allegedly lied about receiving conditional acceptances for two papers from the Journal of Finance and Review of Financial Studies.

The two papers are respectively titled, "Real Effects of Corporate Hedging", and "Corporate Derivatives Hedging in the Past Two Decades".

A blogger, Christopher Brunet, dug into issue and sent emails to the two journals to check if Zhu's papers had indeed received conditional acceptances.

He was prompted to send his queries after a tip-off about Zhu's alleged falsified claims surfaced in a thread on Economics Job Market Rumours, according to BT.

Papers not accepted: Journals

Brunet revealed both the statements he received from the journals in response to his queries, as well as receiving confirmation from the two publications that Zhu's papers had not been accepted at all.

He wrote on his own Substack platform:

“She does not [have a conditional acceptance]. In more detail: This paper is not, and was never, conditionally accepted at the JF.”

— Statement from Journal of Finance

“She does not have a conditional acceptance at RFS. In more detail: This paper is not, and was never, conditionally accepted at the RFS.”

— Statement from Review of Financial Studies

Zhu's former employer, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, has also removed mentions of the two publications she previously claimed to have been conditionally accepted.

Zhu's credentials

Zhu's LinkedIn page stated that she joined SMU in July 2021.

She was listed as an assistant professor of finance for The Chinese University of Hong Kong from September 2019 to July 2021.

Prior to that, she was listed as an assistant professor for City University of Hong Kong from August 2011 to August 2019.

An archived version of her CV is available for viewing here.

Top photos via Margaret Zhu's LinkedIn

M'sia employee takes time off for pimple pain, itchy scalp, fainting spell & more, works only 16 out of 40 days

"I didn't even have the chance to see what he looks like, and he already quit," said the employer.

May 06, 2022, 07:15 PM

Pastry cafe Mr Holmes Bakehouse opens 2nd outlet near Raffles Place MRT

Get baked.

May 06, 2022, 04:57 PM

PM Lee receives Johor's highest award from Johor Sultan

Singapore and Johor share longstanding ties.

May 06, 2022, 04:31 PM

Japan might allow tourist groups as soon as this month: Report

Exciting.

May 06, 2022, 04:05 PM

S’pore man donates new orchids to family after vandal cuts their flowers at HDB corridor

A good ending.

May 06, 2022, 02:40 PM

S'pore car at JB petrol kiosk uses wheel chock in new trick to get more fuel in

Just when you thought you've seen it all.

May 06, 2022, 02:03 PM

45-year-old Chinese father of 3 shot dead at New York traffic junction while delivering food

He was the family's sole breadwinner, and worked several jobs seven days a week to provide for them.

May 06, 2022, 02:02 PM

Popular hawker stall Cheong Fan Paradise closes after suitable assistant not found despite S$3,000 salary

Several stall assistants had quit due to the tiring work and long hours.

May 06, 2022, 12:47 PM

Woodlands HDB flat reduces quantity of pre-loved items along corridor to give away after town council issues safety notice

The items were laid out along the common corridor.

May 06, 2022, 12:41 PM

Japan to ease border controls by June 2022 to be in line with other G7 countries

Good news.

May 06, 2022, 11:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.