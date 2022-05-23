Back

Man stomps on & lashes out at chickens in Hougang

Unexplainable violent behaviour.

Fiona Tan | May 23, 2022, 05:03 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

[Warning: This article includes descriptions and images of violent behaviour towards animals.]

A man was caught on video committing physical violence towards a group of defenceless chickens.

The video was uploaded by Wendy Leong on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

According to Leong, the incident took place at the carpark area at Hougang Avenue 3 at around 5:37pm on May 22.

In the 1 minute 25 second clip, the man can be seen approaching a flock of chickens, consisting two grey Silkie chickens, two white chickens and a junglefowl.

Image screenshot from video uploaded by Wendy Leong on Singapore Wildlife Sightings/Facebook.

It is unclear if the chickens roaming in the area belong to an owner, or are wild chickens.

However, they seemed to be unafraid of humans as they did not run away from the man when he approached and stood in front of them.

Stomped on and kicked chickens

At the beginning of the video, the man can be seen watching and then tracking the chickens' movements through the overhanging foliage.

He approaches the chickens, and after a moment, stomps twice on one of the chickens with his right foot.

Image screenshot from video uploaded by Wendy Leong on Singapore Wildlife Sightings/Facebook.

Image screenshot from video uploaded by Wendy Leong on Singapore Wildlife Sightings/Facebook.

Image screenshot from video uploaded by Wendy Leong on Singapore Wildlife Sightings/Facebook.

The man chased after the chickens, which were attempting to escape, and kicked one of the grey Silkies, sending up a burst of feathers.

Flung slipper at chickens

He tried to kick the grey Silkie again, but lost his slipper in the process.

Retrieving his now-broken slipper, the man flung it at one of the nearby Silkie chickens.

He stalked after the chickens and repeated this action once more, before chasing after them and using his slipper to smack one of the chickens towards the end of the video.

Image screenshot from video uploaded by Wendy Leong on Singapore Wildlife Sightings/Facebook.

Image screenshot from video uploaded by Wendy Leong on Singapore Wildlife Sightings/Facebook.

Man's behaviour condemned by netizens

It is unclear where the man went or what happened after the video ended.

According to Leong, the video belongs to her friend, who stays near the scene of the incident.

Leong said she was not physically present when it happened, and added that she thinks her friend has "reported" the incident.

Mothership has reached out to Leong and will update the story accordingly.

The man's actions drew sharp criticism from the Singapore Wildlife Sightings' community, where many have called for punitive measures to be taken against the man for his violent actions.

You can watch the video below, but do be warned that it is distressing:

Less stomach-turning stories

Top image screenshot from video uploaded by Wendy Leong on Singapore Wildlife Sightings/Facebook

'Ah Girls Go Army Again' to be released on June 16, 2022

Here we go... Again.

May 23, 2022, 04:40 PM

S’porean man allegedly lost S$15,000 after unexpected high transaction fees using Tiger Brokers

Tiger Brokers has since imposed a cap on the fee and is working to refund those who were previously affected by the fee.

May 23, 2022, 04:26 PM

Green Day, Westlife, Marshmello to perform in upcoming F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2022

It's gonna be lit.

May 23, 2022, 03:00 PM

4 bridesmaids in China dress up in Ultraman costumes & schoolgirl skirts, bride cracks up

Ultrawomen.

May 23, 2022, 02:52 PM

S'pore delivery rider claims man stole his bicycle at Paya Lebar Quarter & challenged him to a fight

Stranger things.

May 23, 2022, 02:23 PM

Sengkang BTO buyers to be compensated S$2,270 to S$6,360 for 'extended delays': HDB

HDB said the latest round of delays put the expected date of completion between May and July 2023.

May 23, 2022, 02:10 PM

All Primary 3 students in S'pore to get plant starter kit & 2 extra edible seed packs this year

Learn about the science and challenges in growing these seeds.

May 23, 2022, 01:06 PM

M'sian TikToker says he didn't insinuate that dusty car at KLIA belongs to MH370 passenger

He uploaded an apology after his original video garnered over 2.6 million views in four days.

May 23, 2022, 12:16 PM

48-year-old man shot dead in New York subway attack on May 22

According to witnesses, a man was seen walking back and forth in the same train carriage when the vehicle was crossing the Manhattan Bridge.

May 23, 2022, 12:14 PM

S'pore wants to increase number of flights to Japan: PM Lee

PM Lee said Singapore should prepare for when Japan decides to reopen to travellers.

May 23, 2022, 11:41 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.