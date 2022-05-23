Man stomps on & lashes out at chickens in Hougang

[Warning: This article includes descriptions and images of violent behaviour towards animals.]

A man was caught on video committing physical violence towards a group of defenceless chickens.

The video was uploaded by Wendy Leong on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

According to Leong, the incident took place at the carpark area at Hougang Avenue 3 at around 5:37pm on May 22.

In the 1 minute 25 second clip, the man can be seen approaching a flock of chickens, consisting two grey Silkie chickens, two white chickens and a junglefowl.

It is unclear if the chickens roaming in the area belong to an owner, or are wild chickens.

However, they seemed to be unafraid of humans as they did not run away from the man when he approached and stood in front of them.

Stomped on and kicked chickens

At the beginning of the video, the man can be seen watching and then tracking the chickens' movements through the overhanging foliage.

He approaches the chickens, and after a moment, stomps twice on one of the chickens with his right foot.

The man chased after the chickens, which were attempting to escape, and kicked one of the grey Silkies, sending up a burst of feathers.

Flung slipper at chickens

He tried to kick the grey Silkie again, but lost his slipper in the process.

Retrieving his now-broken slipper, the man flung it at one of the nearby Silkie chickens.

He stalked after the chickens and repeated this action once more, before chasing after them and using his slipper to smack one of the chickens towards the end of the video.

Man's behaviour condemned by netizens

It is unclear where the man went or what happened after the video ended.

According to Leong, the video belongs to her friend, who stays near the scene of the incident.

Leong said she was not physically present when it happened, and added that she thinks her friend has "reported" the incident.

Mothership has reached out to Leong and will update the story accordingly.

The man's actions drew sharp criticism from the Singapore Wildlife Sightings' community, where many have called for punitive measures to be taken against the man for his violent actions.

You can watch the video below, but do be warned that it is distressing:

Less stomach-turning stories

Top image screenshot from video uploaded by Wendy Leong on Singapore Wildlife Sightings/Facebook