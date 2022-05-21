Police officers taser man, 56, who allegedly charged at them with knife at Boon Lay

The Police tasered a 56-year-old man on Friday (May 20) after he allegedly charged towards them with a knife.

Was brandishing the knife

According to CNA, on Friday (May 20), the Police were informed about a man at Boon Lay Place, allegedly armed with a knife.

The man had allegedly brandished the knife and charged towards the police officers when he was engaged by them.

CNA reported that the man had purportedly ignored the officers' verbal commands and instructions, and continued to charge at them.

One of the officers eventually tasered the man. The Police then subdued and arrested him.

The Police seized a knife from his possession.

Being investigated for other offences

The Police said that the man is also being investigated for suspected drug-related offences, as well as another alleged offence of criminal intimidation.

He will be charged in court today (May 21) for allegedly possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to three years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.

