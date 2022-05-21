Back

Police officers taser man, 56, who allegedly charged at them with knife at Boon Lay

He was arrested after he was subdued.

Syahindah Ishak | May 21, 2022, 11:36 AM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Police tasered a 56-year-old man on Friday (May 20) after he allegedly charged towards them with a knife.

Was brandishing the knife

According to CNA, on Friday (May 20), the Police were informed about a man at Boon Lay Place, allegedly armed with a knife.

The man had allegedly brandished the knife and charged towards the police officers when he was engaged by them.

CNA reported that the man had purportedly ignored the officers' verbal commands and instructions, and continued to charge at them.

One of the officers eventually tasered the man. The Police then subdued and arrested him.

The Police seized a knife from his possession.

Being investigated for other offences

The Police said that the man is also being investigated for suspected drug-related offences, as well as another alleged offence of criminal intimidation.

He will be charged in court today (May 21) for allegedly possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to three years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Getty Images.

Tuition teachers share which students benefit the most & least from tuition in S'pore

Tl;dr: You don’t stand to gain much if you are already scoring ‘A’s.

May 21, 2022, 11:00 AM

SMRT: White smoke in train carriage at Kembangan station due to leaking air-con compressor

There were no reports of commuters who needed medical attention.

May 21, 2022, 10:31 AM

S'porean man suddenly turns abusive towards wife & kids; NUH doctors uncover the cause: A brain tumour

47-year-old Sadayan Ahmed Maideen Jabbar underwent two brain surgeries that helped him get his old life -- and his family -- back together.

May 21, 2022, 10:01 AM

This credit card may make the most sense for S’poreans

What’s better than rebates? More rebates.

May 21, 2022, 09:51 AM

Court rejects Beach Road slasher's request to speak to ex-wife victim

The judge pointed out that the court is not a place for personal conversations.

May 21, 2022, 09:35 AM

Comment: Lawrence Wong is looking forward to 'SG75' in 2040. Here are some bold ideas he could use.

Ideas for the ‘Forward S’pore’ agenda Wong mentioned in his May Day Rally speech.

May 21, 2022, 08:59 AM

Barrier to stop jaywalking near Marina Bay MRT exit removed for good with proper walkway built

Users voted with their feet and won.

May 21, 2022, 08:49 AM

Almost 18kg of heroin seized at Woodlands Checkpoint, 3 suspects arrested

The largest seizure of heroin since 2001.

May 20, 2022, 09:19 PM

Up to 80% off over 60 beauty & fragrance brands like Jo Malone & La Mer at S'pore online sale from May 27 - June 3

Time to stock up.

May 20, 2022, 07:53 PM

74-year-old S'porean nursing home resident of 20 years looking to reunite with family

She is unable to care for herself as she suffers from multiple medical conditions.

May 20, 2022, 07:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.