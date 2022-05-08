Man rollerblades on ECP

Be it another dangerous new trend or just an unhealthy dose of thrill-seeking, a second video has captured a man rollerblading on an expressway.

One Mothership reader shared a short clip filmed on May 8 taken by a passenger on a passing car.

A man in a grey shirt was spotted casually skating on the side of the East Coast Parkway (ECP) near Marine Parade.

He appears oblivious to the surrounding vehicles, especially when a black car zooms close by him.

Same man?

It is uncertain if this is the same man featured in another similar video taken on May 6.

The earlier video showed a man in blue rollerblading along the CTE towards the Bukit Timah Road exit.

His presence forced at least two cars overtaking him to brake, where one car narrowly avoided clipping him.

Bicycles are not allowed on expressways and in tunnels, while personal mobility devices (PMDs) are not allowed on any roads.

Pedestrians are not allowed on all expressways and in tunnels.

Top photo courtesy of Mothership reader