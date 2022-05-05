Naked motorcyclist, 25, to undergo 2 years mandatory treatment in lieu of jail time

On May 5, 25-year-old Yeo Qi Wei was given a mandatory treatment order for two years, reported The Straits Times.

Yeo was spotted in public places and riding his motorcycle while fully nude last year. Photos and videos of him were widely circulated online.

Treatment for mental condition

Yeo, who has a degree in banking and finance, committed his offences on June 9 and 10, 2021.

He was arrested on June 11, 2021. He was charged the next day and remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for two weeks for psychiatric observation.

On March 11, 2022, Yeo pleaded guilty to two counts of appearing nude in public and one count of criminal trespass. Five other charges were considered during sentencing.

He was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder after being referred to IMH during case investigations.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jordon Li told the court that the IMH psychiatrist found that Yeo was "not of unsound mind at the time of the offences".

However, the psychiatrist believed that Yeo's bipolar affective disorder had a "substantive contributory link to his offending behaviour".

Li added that Yeo was assessed to have a "low risk of offending", according to ST.

Yeo will undergo treatment for his mental condition in lieu of jail time.

Appearing nude in public

Just past midnight on June 9, Yeo was captured on CCTV forcing his way into one of the units in Singapore Shopping Centre along Clemenceau Avenue and damaging the unit's door.

In the early morning of June 10, Yeo approached a parked vehicle in a Toa Payoh car park wearing only underwear.

Then, Yeo removed his underwear and climbed on top of the occupied car.

He left his underwear on the car and took off on his motorcycle parked nearby, reported ST.

Later that morning, another member of the public saw Yeo appearing to touch his private parts while naked at a staircase landing in a Choa Chu Kang flat.

Li said that the police received eight reports involving Yeo being naked in public places between 5.43am and 3.36pm on June 10, 2021.

Li previously said that Yeo had likely experienced symptoms of a manic episode for about a week prior to June 10, 2021.

The maximum penalty for appearing nude in a public place is imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of up to S$2,000.

The maximum penalty for criminal trespass is imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of up to $1,500.

Follow and listen to our podcast here