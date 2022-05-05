Back

Naked motorcyclist, 25, to undergo 2 years mandatory treatment in lieu of jail time

The man was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder.

Zi Shan Kow | May 05, 2022, 05:06 PM

Events

Overseas University Education Fair

07 May 2022

11am - 5pm | Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific 1 & 2

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On May 5, 25-year-old Yeo Qi Wei was given a mandatory treatment order for two years, reported The Straits Times.

Yeo was spotted in public places and riding his motorcycle while fully nude last year. Photos and videos of him were widely circulated online.

Treatment for mental condition

Yeo, who has a degree in banking and finance, committed his offences on June 9 and 10, 2021.

He was arrested on June 11, 2021. He was charged the next day and remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for two weeks for psychiatric observation.

On March 11, 2022, Yeo pleaded guilty to two counts of appearing nude in public and one count of criminal trespass. Five other charges were considered during sentencing.

He was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder after being referred to IMH during case investigations.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jordon Li told the court that the IMH psychiatrist found that Yeo was "not of unsound mind at the time of the offences".

However, the psychiatrist believed that Yeo's bipolar affective disorder had a "substantive contributory link to his offending behaviour".

Li added that Yeo was assessed to have a "low risk of offending", according to ST.

Yeo will undergo treatment for his mental condition in lieu of jail time.

Appearing nude in public

Just past midnight on June 9, Yeo was captured on CCTV forcing his way into one of the units in Singapore Shopping Centre along Clemenceau Avenue and damaging the unit's door.

In the early morning of June 10, Yeo approached a parked vehicle in a Toa Payoh car park wearing only underwear.

Then, Yeo removed his underwear and climbed on top of the occupied car.

He left his underwear on the car and took off on his motorcycle parked nearby, reported ST.

Later that morning, another member of the public saw Yeo appearing to touch his private parts while naked at a staircase landing in a Choa Chu Kang flat.

Li said that the police received eight reports involving Yeo being naked in public places between 5.43am and 3.36pm on June 10, 2021.

Li previously said that Yeo had likely experienced symptoms of a manic episode for about a week prior to June 10, 2021.

The maximum penalty for appearing nude in a public place is imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of up to S$2,000.

The maximum penalty for criminal trespass is imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of up to $1,500.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Police investigating fight at Paya Lebar Square taxi stand

Not the first time such an altercation has occurred there.

May 06, 2022, 04:04 AM

PM Lee Hsien Loong & Ho Ching to receive awards from Sultan in Johor

Members of the Order include Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong.

May 06, 2022, 03:38 AM

Jay Chou fans face issues buying concert tickets online & in person, organiser apologises

G.H.Y Culture & Media said fans can purchase their tickets via Ticketek now.

May 05, 2022, 08:32 PM

S'pore Shopee seller sends cardboard instead of step-ladder due to platform's shipment restrictions

He claims he has to send out empty parcels first to get paid, and then personally deliver the ladders.

May 05, 2022, 07:04 PM

Old-school bakery in Bedok famous for its buttercream cakes closed down in Apr. 2022

Noooooooo.

May 05, 2022, 06:01 PM

Watching 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' flattened my brain in the best possible way

Parallel universes and stuff.

May 05, 2022, 05:55 PM

Thai man kept dead wife’s body by his side for 21 years as he could not bear to part with her

He had intended to stay with his wife’s body until his death.

May 05, 2022, 05:37 PM

TikToker from S'pore spots chrysanthemums sold for Mother's Day in Australia, calls them 'bai bai hua'

Is it really bye bye if you gift these to your mum?

May 05, 2022, 05:15 PM

Court rejects appeal request of S'porean woman who starved & beat Myanmar helper to death

The judge who delivered the Court of Appeal's decision said that there remains "no live dispute" over Gaiyathiri's guilt or innocence.

May 05, 2022, 04:51 PM

Archbishop of S'pore apologises after member of Catholic order jailed for sexual acts with 2 teen boys

"Like many of you, I am dismayed, shocked, and ashamed."

May 05, 2022, 04:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.