S'pore man jailed for hiring hitmen to assault former East Coast GRC MP

Khoo Tsu Peng, 68, was sentenced to jail for over one year and four months, and a fine of S$20,000 on May 9, 2022 after he pleaded guilty to abetting an offence of voluntarily causing hurt, abetting an offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and remote gambling, reported CNA.

One of the offences included a planned assault against Chan Soo Sen who was previously a Member of Parliament (MP) for East Coast Group Representation Constituency and Joo Chiat Single Member Constituency between 1997 and 2011.

Allegations of an affair

A man named Ho So Foong suspected that Chan had an affair with either his daughter or his friend's daughter in October 2019. He also believed that his wife was a paramour of the former MP but didn't tell Khoo about this out of embarrassment.

Ho approached Khoo to assault Chan for a five-figure sum and told Khoo that he wanted to "teach Chan a lesson" according to court documents.

Ho then showed Khoo a photo of Chan. Khoo agreed to hire someone to do the job.

Failed attempt

Khoo contacted Mohamed Hussian Shah Abdullah, a member of the Omega secret society, to assault Chan for S$25,000. Another assailant was recruited by Hussain to do the job and the assault was to be carried out at a restaurant.

However, the attack did not happen as the location was not suitable and the assailant was arrested afterwards.

The arrest prompted Khoo to approach someone else. He contacted Mohd Ali Osman to carry out the job for the same price. Ho then gave Ali S$10,000.

The assault

Today mentioned that Ali roped in a former prison acquaintance — Muhammad Raimi Saharudin — and the duo proceeded to stake out Chan's residence in Pasir Panjang.

Ali told Raimi to wait for Chan at a bus stop on the evening of Dec 26, 2019; the one where Chan usually alights at.

Raimi rushed there on his motorcycle and used a photo of Chan as a reference. He attacked Chan close to midnight when he spotted Chan alighting at the bus stop.

CNA reported that Raimi threw a packet of reddish-orange powder at Chan and beat him on his back multiple times with a wooden stick afterwards.

Chan fell to the ground and Raimi exclaimed: "You know what you have done."

He rode away on his motorcycle and discarded the weapon afterwards.

The aftermath

A police report was made by Chan that same night. He sustained injuries on his back, left elbow and knees, reported CNA.

Ho met Khoo the next day and gave him S$10,000 instead of the remaining full S$15,000.

"Ho did not hand over the remaining S$5,000 as he was unhappy that the police had commenced investigations against him," said the Deputy Public Prosecutors.

Raimi was sentenced to three months' jail while Ho's and Ali's cases are currently ongoing.

Separate attack

Khoo was also responsible for a separate but unrelated attack. He was approached by his friend, Low Eng Pah, and was told about a gambling dispute between Low and another man, Melvin Tan Keng Meng.

ST reported that Low agreed to Khoo's suggestion of teaching Tan a lesson. He even promised to give 40 per cent of his alleged winnings to Khoo.

Khoo approached Hussain again for the job in January 2020, and Hussain subsequently agreed.

Three other men were recruited for the attack. The assault against Tan took place on February 24, 2020 at a Toa Payoh coffee shop in the late afternoon.

Tan suffered a nose fracture and injuries to his face, scalp and collarbone as a result, reported Today.

Low and Hussain's cases have been dealt with.

In March 2020, Khoo was arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department for unlawful gambling offences.

