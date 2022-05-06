S’pore man donates new orchids to family after vandal cuts their flowers at HDB corridor

About a week ago, a stranger cut off all the heads of a row of orchids placed outside a family's HDB unit.

But on Monday (May 2), a Singaporean man decided to buy a fresh batch of orchids to donate to the family.

The resident shared the kind gesture in a Facebook post, which has close to 400 shares so far.

What happened previously

On Apr. 30, a resident, who goes by the name Zizie Caipirinha on Facebook, posted a video of a man cutting off her family's orchids that were placed at the HDB corridor.

After snipping them off, he left the heads of the flowers on the ground right outside their home.

New flowers

On May 2, a man donated a fresh batch of orchids to the affected family.

A family member shared his delight in a Facebook post.

He wrote in the caption:

"From the bottom of my heart, I’m really happy and grateful for the new orchids you gave to my Family. I pray (to) God that blesses (sic) you and your family today and for the rest of your life."

He added that as a Muslim, he believes that "if you do something good you will be rewarded one day, especially during this Holy month".

Image courtesy of Faik Robocop and Zizie Caipirinha/FB.