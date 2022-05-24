Back

S'pore man, 46, arrested after allegedly setting fire to a residential unit & hanging pork at another

He was arrested after a two-day operation.

Irwan Shah | May 24, 2022, 05:07 PM

A 46-year-old man was arrested by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for his suspected involvement in several loanshark harassment cases.

According to a media release on May 23, Officers from SPF's Criminal Investigation Department and Ang Mo Kio Police Division organised a joint operation between May 21 and 22 to arrest the man.

He was nabbed in the vicinity of Telok Blangah on the second day of the operation.

Loanshark harassment cases

Preliminary investigations showed that the man is believed to have committed two separate cases of loanshark harassment.

In one case, he allegedly set fire to a residential unit along Woodlands Drive 75.

The other case involved him purportedly hanging pork at a residential unit along Hougang Street 22.

He is also believed to have committed other cases of loanshark harassment.

Charged in court

He will be charged in court on May 24 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

First-time offenders can be fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000, jailed up to five years, and receive caning of up to six strokes.

Repeat offenders can be fined between S$6,000 and S$60,000, jailed between two and nine years, and receive caning of up to 10 strokes.

The SPF advised members of the public to avoid loansharks and to not work with or assist them in any way.

You can call the SPF at the number 999, or contact the X-Ah Long Hotline at 1800 924 5664 if you suspect or know anyone who could be involved in such activities.

Top photo from Google Maps.

