Back

S'pore & Timor-Leste were friends even before Timor-Leste became independent: Maliki Osman

Both countries share a warm and longstanding relationship.

Kayla Wong | May 20, 2022, 04:05 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman was in Timor-Leste from May 17 to 20.

He was in the country to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Jose Ramos-Horta, and the 20th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of Timor-Leste, according to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit coincides with the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and the Southeast Asian country.

Previously, President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Ramos-Horta, who is also a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, following his victory in the election in April.

Friendship dates back to before Timor-Leste's independence

In a Friday (May 20) Facebook post, Maliki said both countries have "a warm and longstanding relationship" and that their friendship dates back to even before Timor-Leste's independence.

Besides meeting Timor-Leste leaders during his visit, Maliki attended a dinner hosted by outgoing President Francisco Guterres Lú-Olo, and called on President-elect Ramos-Horta. In addition, he met with the country's Minister of Education, Youth and Sport Armindo Maia, and his counterpart Adaljiza Magno.

They reaffirmed the excellent state of relations between Singapore and Timor-Leste and noted the good trade and investment flows between both countries.

Maliki told the Timorese leaders that the Singapore government remains committed to supporting Timor-Leste’s development journey and that they hope to welcome more Timorese officials to participate in the Singapore Cooperation Programme.

Singapore first sent combat peacekeepers to Timor-Leste in 2001

Singapore contributed an augmented platoon of 70 combat peacekeepers to East Timor, as it was known then, in May 2001, marking the first time the nation did so under United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations, according to the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

Singapore has been involved in peacekeeping operations in the country since September 1999.

At its peak, the SAF commitment included a company of peacekeepers, a heli-detachment, and senior officers in the UNMISET Peacekeeping Force Headquarters in the capital city of Dili, including the Force Commander, Major-General Tan Huck Gim, according to Mindef.

Following the 1999 national referendum where the people of East Timor voted overwhelmingly for independence from Indonesia, anti-independence militants launched attacks on Timorese, killing thousands of them.

An Australian-led multinational peacekeeping force then intervened to restore order.

The former Portuguese colony finally achieved formal independence on May 20, 2002, making it the youngest country in Southeast Asia.

Singapore is still assisting with capacity-building efforts in the country today.

Top image via Maliki Osman/Facebook

Xiang Yun, 60, graduates from nutritionist course after juggling school & work for 1.5 years

Inspiration.

May 20, 2022, 03:51 PM

KPMG S'pore increases starting pay by up to 20%, commits S$25 million for staff pay raises

Drinks on them.

May 20, 2022, 02:49 PM

Locally endangered seabirds photographed lovingly caring for adorable speckled chicks in S'pore

It is estimated that there are about 25 to 100 of these birds in Singapore.

May 20, 2022, 02:30 PM

Motorcyclist saves black cat wandering along Bartley Road underpass, searching for its owner

Cute.

May 20, 2022, 02:04 PM

Seoul Garden S'pore resumes self-service buffets

Say goodbye to your diet.

May 20, 2022, 01:53 PM

Johor official claims M'sia lacks nurses as they are working for higher pay in S'pore

The official said that the number of nurses from Johor taking up employment in Singapore is growing.

May 20, 2022, 01:25 PM

35% of Causeway traffic to be absorbed by JB-S'pore RTS Link by Jan. 2027: M'sia's MRT Corp

Commuters on the RTS Link can expect to take about 15 minutes to cross the border.

May 20, 2022, 01:13 PM

Huawei & ZTE 5G equipment to be banned in Canada

Canadian telcos have joined forces with Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia Oyj to build 5G network.

May 20, 2022, 12:57 PM

5-room Henderson Road HDB flat with 96 years lease left sold for record S$1.4 million

Sold before minimum occupancy period up.

May 20, 2022, 12:20 PM

SIA air steward surprises passenger with hand-drawn card at the end of 13-hour flight

Sweet gesture.

May 20, 2022, 11:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.