Back

Sharp rise in M'sian fish prices due to steep drop in fish found in waters, up to 70%: M'sian Fishermen's Association

A manpower crunch is also exacerbating the problem.

Low Jia Ying | May 26, 2022, 03:26 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Fish prices in Malaysia have risen drastically due to a decrease in fish sighted off the country's waters, Malaysia's National Fishermen's Association (Nekmat) said, according to Malaysian news site The Vibes.

A source from Malaysia's Fisheries Department told Malay news portal Getaran that the issue was not just due to unpredictable weather, but claimed that this was due to uncontrolled overfishing and illegal fishing off Malaysia's waters.

70 per cent less fish sighted off Malaysia's waters

Nekmat's chairman Abdul Hamid Bahari told Getaran that fish sightings, especially in Malaysian's northern waters, have decreased by up to 70 per cent.

Nekmat previously cited poor weather conditions over the past two months as a reason for the drop in fish stocks, going from a million tonnes to just 300,000 tonnes.

Abdul said that the reduced fish supply had caused the price of fish to increase, and fishermen's incomes to decrease.

He said that the price of a small-sized mackerel is now sold between RM12 and RM14 (S$3.77 and S$4.39) per kg, when it used to be sold between RM3 and RM4 (S$0.94 and S$1.26) per kg.

A source from Malaysia's Fisheries Department told Getaran that the drop of fish sighted in Malaysia's waters has been a problem since 2015.

But the Department is now concerned that the amount of fish is decreasing due to the number of large catches every year.

The source claimed that "unreported and unregulated fishing activities", or illegal fishing, in coastal waters was one of the main factors that contributed to the shrinking fish sightings.

An alleged fish cartel, foreign manpower crunch

A spokesperson from the Muslim Consumers Association of Malaysia (PPIM) also claimed that a fish cartel is making the problem worse by controlling the supply and prices of fish in the market, Getaran reported.

Nadzim Johan, lead activist at PPIM told Getaran that the cartel (if it does exist) supposedly reduces the supply of fish in the market, and increases the prices in order to profit.

He also accused the cartel of controlling the middlemen involved in transporting fish, and for lending money to fishermen.

Malaysian news site Berita Harian reported that fishing boats were also facing a manpower crunch, and have been unable to get enough foreign crew members.

Certain boat operators also said they had to bear higher maintenance costs due to the increase in the price of goods.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Lembaga Kemajuan Ikan Malaysia/FB

New film ‘Blood & Honey’ reimagines Winnie the Pooh in horror form

Teddy bear turned bad.

May 26, 2022, 03:25 PM

HSA warns against consuming sexual enhancement product that caused man to have 4 hour erection

Don't take it.

May 26, 2022, 01:48 PM

Man shot dead in broad daylight in Kedah, M'sia after eating with wife & kids

The man had just left the eatery with his family and was approaching his car.

May 26, 2022, 12:29 PM

Ex-Big Bang singer Seungri to be released from jail in Feb. 2023 after 18-month sentence upheld

Found guilty of nine charges.

May 26, 2022, 12:01 PM

Taiwanese man gets 4 weeks' jail for flashing S'pore girl, 12, at void deck

The 26-year-old became aroused after looking at "sexily dressed" women while on his way to buy dinner.

May 26, 2022, 10:15 AM

Snoopy-themed snow attraction with 10m luge slide at Changi Airport T3 from May 27, 2022

Snow in the middle of summer.

May 26, 2022, 12:03 AM

2nd-gen owner of famous 40-year-old claypot rice stall at ABC Brickworks opening Bukit Batok outlet

While the owner doesn't want his only son to take over the business, he still wants to keep his father's business alive.

May 25, 2022, 09:14 PM

S'pore company charged with exporting S$341,000 worth of Pokka drinks to North Korea

Back in August 2019, Pokka denied selling products to North Korea.

May 25, 2022, 06:58 PM

Shoppers in S'pore snap up fresh chicken, some buy up to 4 chickens at once

One customer even bought almost S$300 worth of chicken and chicken parts.

May 25, 2022, 06:47 PM

2 men, aged 66 & 59, jailed for assaulting men they mistook as queue cutters at Boon Keng taxi stand

One of the victims was given five days of medical leave after the assault.

May 25, 2022, 06:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.