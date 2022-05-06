M'sia employee takes time off for pimple pain, itchy scalp, fainting spell & more, works only 16 out of 40 days

An exasperated employer in Malaysia has taken to Facebook to share his experience with a chronically flaky new hire.

Excuse after excuse

Wilson Kek, who lives in Johor Bahru, employed a 36-year-old man for an unspecified role in the F&B industry on March 15.

However, in the 40 days that the man was employed, he spent more time on leave than actually working. And his reasons for missing work were extensive.

"(Headache, stomachache, sister was in town, mother was sick, fainting spell, pimple pain, itchy scalp) 😂 what's that about?" wrote Kek.

Based on the screenshots of Kek's conversation with the man, the trouble began the night before his first day at work, when he apparently fell sick and took six days to recover.

In the following days, he said he was unable to work due to a stomachache, then a cough, then his sister needed him for something.

On April 12, he asked Kek for a day off as he had fallen while climbing the stairs on his way home.

He also told Kek that his mother had a fever on so he couldn't report to work, and left work early a few days later to care for her.

Then on the evening of April 23, he explained that he did not go to work that day as he had fainted at home.

His son had brought him to the hospital, where the doctor told him to rest at home for a few days -- so he needed to take three days of leave.

The man sounded apologetic, but Kek had stopped replying him.

Quit due to tiring work and low pay

Finally, on April 25, the man said:

Boss I'm sorry, I don't want to do this job anymore, because its too tiring, I'm tired of standing, also the salary is low

"Nowadays, employees are really something," wrote Kek in the post.

In the 40 days that the man was employed, Kek explained that the man only reported to work for a grand total of 16 days.

He took time off on 18 days and the remaining six days were allocated rest days.

"I didn't even have the chance to see what he looks like, and he already quit," quipped Kek.

Although it was hard for him to speak his mind as a boss, he said that he wanted to tell him:

"You're 36 and still begging for a job. That's weird enough, but after starting work, you complained that the pay was too low. You didn't demonstrate any abilities. There are 26 work days in a month but you reported to work less than half of those days. Do you really think there's nothing wrong with you?"

Read his full post here:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All images by Wilson Kek.