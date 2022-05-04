Magnolia releases limited edition hazelnut chocolate milk in S'pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A limited edition hazelnut chocolate milk is now selling in Singapore supermarkets, under the Magnolia brand.
The product was spotted at a Sheng Siong outlet, going for S$4.50 for a 946ml pack.
Buying two will net you a slight discount at S$7.75.
Hazelnut paste is listed as one of the main ingredients, if you're wondering how they're flavouring the milk.
A customer who reviewed it on TikTok noted that the hazelnut came through much stronger than chocolate, which made the overall flavour "weird".
Previous releases fared better in terms of taste, the review added.
Several commenters who have also tried the product agreed, and one suggested buying a smaller pack for those who want to try it out.
Going by precedence, the product should be available at major supermarkets, hypermarkets and selected convenience stores, although Magnolia has yet to list it on their website.
