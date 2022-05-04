Back

Magnolia releases limited edition hazelnut chocolate milk in S'pore

Is this liquid Nutella?

Mandy How | May 04, 2022, 08:34 PM

A limited edition hazelnut chocolate milk is now selling in Singapore supermarkets, under the Magnolia brand.

The product was spotted at a Sheng Siong outlet, going for S$4.50 for a 946ml pack.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin

Buying two will net you a slight discount at S$7.75.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin

Hazelnut paste is listed as one of the main ingredients, if you're wondering how they're flavouring the milk.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin

A customer who reviewed it on TikTok noted that the hazelnut came through much stronger than chocolate, which made the overall flavour "weird".

Previous releases fared better in terms of taste, the review added.

Several commenters who have also tried the product agreed, and one suggested buying a smaller pack for those who want to try it out.

@chenisaac #supermarket #milk #hazelnut #chocolate #tiktoksg #sgfoodie #fyp ♬ 갸루 짱 예쁘다 GAL Kor ver by 판시 - *⸜ PANXI ⸝*

Going by precedence, the product should be available at major supermarkets, hypermarkets and selected convenience stores, although Magnolia has yet to list it on their website.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin

