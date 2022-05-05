Old-school bakery in Bedok famous for its buttercream cakes closed down in Apr. 2022

If you live in the east, you might have gobbled up nostalgic buttercream cakes from this old school bakery at Bedok.

L.W. Cake Shop is famous for its old-school treats, which come topped with icing, chocolate rice, and jelly piping.

Unfortunately, it seems that the cake shop silently shut down a week ago, and some customers have been bemoaning the loss of their favourite cakes.

Closed for good

L.W. Cake Shop was located near Block 85 Fengshan Hawker Centre, and their cakes were sold at only S$1.60 per slice.

It appears that the shop's last day of business was Apr. 26, according to one customer's Facebook post.

Other Facebook users also shared photos and videos of the shuttered unit, and contractors were seen inside the store.

The exact reason for L.W. Cake Shop's closure is unknown.

However, one former patron shared that according to the owners of a stall opposite the cake shop, the cake shop owners had decided to retire.

"Apparently they are going to travel the world," the patron said.

L.W. Cake Shop's old-school sweets will be missed.

Top photo from Wilson Yeo / FB and by Tan Guan Zhen