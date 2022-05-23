'Thank you all for supporting me': Loh Kean Yew after getting SEA Games Silver medal

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew clinched second place in this SEA Games.

He lost 13-21, 13-21 to Thailand's s Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

The outcome marked Loh's second consecutive SEA Games silver medal.

Fatigue played a part

Loh, who is currently ranked World No. 10, revealed that fatigue had contributed to what The Straits Times described as an "error-ridden game by Loh".

He had tried to overcome his tiredness and fatigue and still "gave my all and fought all the way till the end", ST reported Loh saying.

The 24-year-old shared that he was "a bit disappointed" and believed he could have played better but felt quite tired.

"It’s more of fatigue... the opponent is also tired but it’s just how we manage it and he managed it better than I did," Loh added.

In the semi-finals, Loh had faced off against Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh in a three-set match.

For now, the shuttler will take a little break before returning to training. The next tournament will be the 2022 Indonesia Masters on June 7.

Thanks supporters

According to the Olympics official website, Loh admitted that he has "never had an easy game" with Vitidsarn, and hopes that the next time they meet, "it'll be me on the winning side".

In a media interview after the match, Loh said that the title of the SEA Games Gold medallist "will be on my list" and that "hopefully I'll be able to do it next time or so".

"Thank you all for supporting me," Loh said as he waved to the camera.

"I still need to discuss future plans with my coach, but I'll be happy to represent Singapore again," Loh continued.

Loh shared on his personal Instagram that he wished the medal he won was of a different colour but praised Vitidsarn for playing a "solid match" and said he was deserving of the win.

Once again, he expressed his heartfelt thanks for his supporters.

"I can’t thank those who supported us on our journey enough. To our supporters who tuned in to watch, read our stories, sent well wishes, cheered for us in Singapore or wherever else you may be - Thank You🙏🏻 Sending thanks to my fellow team mates for cheering me non-stop everytime I’m on the court too!"

SEA Games 2023 will take place in Cambodia.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from sgolympics / IG and lohkeanyew / IG