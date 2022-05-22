Loh Kean Yew gets silver after losing SEA Games finals to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew has won silver at the 31st SEA Games, after losing in the finals to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn on May 22.
Loh took a 10-6 lead in the first match but eventually lost 13-21, 13-21 to his Thai opponent.
This is Loh's second consecutive SEA Games silver medal.
As for Kunlavut, he beat Singapore's Jason Teh in the semi-finals with a score of 21-11, 21-12.
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Source: Screenshot from Mediacorp via MeWATCH
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.