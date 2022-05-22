Loh Kean Yew gets silver after losing SEA Games finals to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew has won silver at the 31st SEA Games, after losing in the finals to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn on May 22.

Loh took a 10-6 lead in the first match but eventually lost 13-21, 13-21 to his Thai opponent.

This is Loh's second consecutive SEA Games silver medal.

As for Kunlavut, he beat Singapore's Jason Teh in the semi-finals with a score of 21-11, 21-12.

Source: Screenshot from Mediacorp via MeWATCH