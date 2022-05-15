Back

Loacker ice cream sandwiches available at FairPrice Finest, S$13.95 for pack of 8

Mini.

Mandy How | May 15, 2022, 11:18 AM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022 - 25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Another newfangled product has been spotted at FairPrice Finest: the Loacker Biscuit Ice Cream, going at S$13.95 for a pack of eight.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin

The product is exactly what it looks like: ice cream sandwiched between two biscuits.

It comes in three flavours:

  • Napolitaner (hazelnut and cocoa ice cream)

  • Latte Alpino (milk ice cream)

  • Tortina Gelato (milk and cocoa ice cream)

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin

Each purchase consists of four packs, with two mini sandwiches per pack.

How it looks:

Photo via @littletastyfood on Instagram

Photo via @littletastyfood on Instagram

Photo via @littletastyfood on Instagram

Photo via @recensionidigusto on Instagram

Reviews (mostly by overseas micro-influencers, admittedly) have been largely positive.

It probably doesn't melt too fast, considering the fact that it's still intact by the time it takes to stack them up and take a photo:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roberta Mazzone (@_lagiuditta)

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin and @giorgias_tastings on Instagram

S’pore woman reflects on ‘gritty reality’ of schizophrenia & living life again after treatment

Chan Lishan was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008. After undergoing treatment, she returned to university to complete her creative writing degree in the UK. She is currently a PhD student based in Honolulu.

May 15, 2022, 10:25 AM

SCDF responds to claim that 995 call operator hung up on woman, says paramedic was 'calm & polite' throughout

The SCDF said that a paramedic called the caller again as the ambulance was unable to locate the accident based on the information provided.

May 14, 2022, 09:27 PM

Chan Jun Kai, 21, & Kimberly Ong, 20, win Wushu golds at SEA Games 2022

Go team.

May 14, 2022, 08:59 PM

Voices For Animals founder slams S'pore influencer's request for puppy sponsorship

Yikes.

May 14, 2022, 08:55 PM

Cabinet reshuffle likely to take place in early June: PM Lee

Changes incoming.

May 14, 2022, 06:49 PM

Comment: S’pore clubbers now need solid planning to even get through the doors, but it’s all worth it

Might be a nightmare for an unorganised person, so here’s what to look out for.

May 14, 2022, 04:48 PM

SIM student studied so hard, he forgot to take his cert from dean during graduation ceremony

First Class.

May 14, 2022, 04:22 PM

1 conveyed to hospital after fire at Serangoon coffee shop

The fire involved a kitchen exhaust ducting.

May 14, 2022, 01:36 PM

Boy, 14, ran barefoot around HDB block to alert neighbours of fire at Bedok North flat

Neighbours and volunteers 'bravely jumped in to help,' said residents.

May 14, 2022, 12:46 PM

Temperatures hit 36.8°C in S'pore on Apr. 1, highest recorded temperature since 1983

Hot.

May 14, 2022, 12:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.