Loacker ice cream sandwiches available at FairPrice Finest, S$13.95 for pack of 8

Another newfangled product has been spotted at FairPrice Finest: the Loacker Biscuit Ice Cream, going at S$13.95 for a pack of eight.

The product is exactly what it looks like: ice cream sandwiched between two biscuits.

It comes in three flavours:

Napolitaner (hazelnut and cocoa ice cream)

Latte Alpino (milk ice cream)

Tortina Gelato (milk and cocoa ice cream)

Each purchase consists of four packs, with two mini sandwiches per pack.

How it looks:

Reviews (mostly by overseas micro-influencers, admittedly) have been largely positive.

It probably doesn't melt too fast, considering the fact that it's still intact by the time it takes to stack them up and take a photo:

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin and @giorgias_tastings on Instagram