Loacker ice cream sandwiches available at FairPrice Finest, S$13.95 for pack of 8

Another newfangled product has been spotted at FairPrice Finest: the Loacker Biscuit Ice Cream, going at S$13.95 for a pack of eight.
The product is exactly what it looks like: ice cream sandwiched between two biscuits.
It comes in three flavours:
- Napolitaner (hazelnut and cocoa ice cream)
- Latte Alpino (milk ice cream)
- Tortina Gelato (milk and cocoa ice cream)
Each purchase consists of four packs, with two mini sandwiches per pack.
How it looks:
Reviews (mostly by overseas micro-influencers, admittedly) have been largely positive.
It probably doesn't melt too fast, considering the fact that it's still intact by the time it takes to stack them up and take a photo:
Top image by Zheng Zhangxin and @giorgias_tastings on Instagram
