Adults filmed cleaning car & disposing used wet tissues into drain in front of kids at Farrer Park

Several people who appear to be a family have been filmed throwing wet tissues, which they used to clean their car, into a drain in front of children.

Footage of the incident was shared to local forum Hardwarezone by a woman named Wendy Chan on May 8, under a thread titled "celebrate Mother's Day by teaching yr kids how to litter".

Chan had previously posted multiple videos of the litterbugs who had deposited used tissues, empty drink cans, and other detritus near her residence.

Similar to earlier videos shared by Chan, footage of the latest incident was uploaded to a YouTube account named "Parc Somme", and appeared to have been recorded by a CCTV camera outside the Parc Somme condominium entrance at Farrer Park.

What happened in the video?

The video begins with nine people, including several children, seen milling around two cars while a man and two women use tissues to clean a blue car.

All three of them proceed to throw their tissues into a nearby drain grating.

The man then continues to clean the back of the car, before throwing another tissue onto the drain grating.

He subsequently attempts to kick the used tissues further into the drain.

The video then concludes with the group's old man using a few more tissues to clean the back of the car, before throwing them onto the grating as well.

Here's the video:

Likely cleaning bird poop

Most of the netizens in the thread voiced their disgust at the actions of the adults and criticised the bad example that it set for the children who were present, a sentiment that Chan herself agreed with.

She also speculated that the people were likely cleaning bird poop off their car.

She added that she had captured the car plate's number and would be submitting a report to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Chan also shared a second video in which she appears to have headed down to the scene to investigate, with the tissues still visible on the drain grating.

In addition, Chan claimed to have found another tissue left by the driver of blue car beside a flower pot which she then placed on the white car which she believed to belong to the same group.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act (EPHA), any individual convicted of littering may be fined up to S$2,000 on their first time, up to S$4,000 for the second, and up to S$10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.

