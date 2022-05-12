Lim Tean charged for allegedly misappropriating S$30,000 of client's money, harassing former employee

Opposition politician and lawyer Lim Tean was charged with criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking and being an unauthorised person who acted as an advocate or solicitor, reported CNA.

Embezzled S$30,000

Previously, Lim — who is an advocate and solicitor with Carson Law Chambers — was entrusted with a sum of S$30,000 between November 14, 2019, and December 4, 2019. The money was intended to be awarded to a former client as settlement for a motor injury civil suit.

However, Lim allegedly embezzled the money which led to him being charged with criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Penal Code according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on a news release last Tuesday.

Former employee harassed

Separately, one of Lim's former employees made a police report in 2020 and alleged that she was being harassed by him.

The employee provided text messages — exchanged between her and Lim — to the SPF.

Sent between April and May 2020, the messages sent by Lim were flirtatious in nature which caused the employee discomfort.

Lim was subsequently charged with unlawful stalking.

Additionally, Lim was also arrested in 2020 for not complying with SPF's orders to do a police interview, impeding SPF's efforts in conducting their investigations.

Acted as advocate or solicitor without a license

On 66 different occasions, Lim allegedly acted as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate. The incidents happened between April 1, 2021, and June 9, 2021, according to the SPF's news release.

In one of the incidents, he acted as a lawyer for Terry Xu, chief editor of the now-defunct The Online Citizen, during the defamation suit between Xu and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reported CNA.

Previously, Lim made allegations that the police investigations were politically motivated. However, the SPF rejected his allegations and reiterated that they have a duty to investigate the police reports that were filed against Lim.

Potential consequences

If found guilty of criminal breach of trust, Lim can be punished with life imprisonment or for a term of up to 20 years, including a fine.

For the offence of unlawful stalking, he can be imprisoned for not more than 12 months, or handed a fine not exceeding S$5,000, or both.

For acting as an advocate or solicitor as an unauthorised person, he can face imprisonment of not more than six months, or a fine not exceeding S$25,000, or both.

In July, Lim will have to attend a pre-trial conference in court.

