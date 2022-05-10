Lim Tean to be charged with criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking

Lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean will be charged in court with criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking and acting as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate.

Will be charged on May 12

CNA reported that Lim will be charged in court on May 12.

Criminal breach of trust

The charge of criminal breach of trust is related to a November 2019 incident, where Lim allegedly misappropriated S$30,000 from his former client, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Lim was entrusted with this sum, which was awarded as a settlement related to a motor injury civil suit.

Unlawful stalking

According to CNA, the unlawful stalking charge is related to Lim's alleged harassment of a former employee.

The alleged victim was working at his law firm, Carson Law Chambers, during the incident in 2020.

Acted as an advocate or solicitor without authority

Additionally, Lim reportedly acted as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate.

He allegedly did this on 66 separate occasions between April 1 and June 9 in 2021.

Lim addressed the police statement in a Facebook video on May 10.

Lim denied all the charges against him.

In the seven-minute video, Lim said his former client "did not lose a single cent out of this so-called S$30,000".

Lim claimed in the video that people were trying to smear him and disqualify him from running in the next general elections.

Police investigating

The police are also currently conducting investigations against Lim for "other matters".

Those found guilty of criminal breach of trust may face imprisonment for life, or jail of up to 20 years and a fine.

If convicted of unlawful stalking, offenders may face one year of imprisonment, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

If guilty of being an unauthorised person acting as an advocate or solicitor, offenders can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$25,000, or both.

