Shetland Sheepdog escapes from Telok Blangah animal hospital after surgery, search ongoing

Layla, a 2-year-old Shetland Sheepdog, escaped from her leash at 5:30am on May 10.

Nigel Chua | May 11, 2022, 12:38 PM

An extensive search has been convened for Layla, a 2-year-old Shetland Sheepdog.

Along with Layla's owners, there are members of the public who have volunteered to help and a "rotating search team" from Beecroft Animal Specialist Services.

At 5:30am on May 10, while on a walk around Beecroft's compound where she was recovering from surgery, Layla escaped from her leash.

Beecroft is located at the junction of Alexandra Road and Telok Blangah Road.

Layla apparently escaped from one of Beecroft's staff after breaking loose from her collar.

She then ran out of the compound's main gate along Alexandra Road, headed in the direction of Gillman Barracks.

Beecroft said in an update on its Facebook page late on May 10 that the staff member has been suspended pending investigations into how Layla escaped.

The preliminary investigation also suggested that the leash and lead were "not fitted on Layla adequately".

"We would like to sincerely apologise to Layla's family for causing undue stress and inconvenience and will be ready to assist in any way possible to help rescue Layla," said Beecroft.

Search expands

The search has since expanded to include areas like HortPark and Redhill/Tiong Bahru to the east.

Layla was last seen on Lower Delta Road at 6:45am on May 10, heading south.

What to look out for if you are searching for Layla

As Layla is skittish, those who encounter her are advised not to give chase.

Instead, they should report the sightings by contacting 98396128 or 91616090, or via a Telegram group created for those who want to join the search.

Layla's owners are offering a S$2,000 reward.

Screenshot via @shelties_peanut_and_layla on Instagram

Her owners have shared what to look out for on their Instagram page @shelties_peanut_and_layla.

Screenshot via @shelties_peanut_and_layla on Instagram

Screenshot via @shelties_peanut_and_layla on Instagram

