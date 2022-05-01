Back

4G team to refresh social compact with new 'Forward S'pore' agenda: Lawrence Wong

Roadmap for the next decade and beyond.

Fasiha Nazren | May 01, 2022, 03:58 PM

On May 1, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that the fourth-generation (4G) team will develop a "Forward Singapore" agenda and launch it formally soon.

Major undertaking of 4G team

In his speech, the newly-appointed 4G leader said that the agenda will be a major undertaking of the 4G team.

It will set out the roadmap for the next decade and beyond.

The agenda aims to refresh Singapore's social compact by engaging with stakeholders from unions, the public and private sectors. This is to hear their thoughts on the economy, healthcare, housing and education among many other areas, he said.

He explained: "We will consider what we need to do differently but also affirm what is being done well and how we can do it even better."

He further clarified that this is not just a government effort:

"To be clear, this is not just about what the government can do for you but also as we have learnt throughout this pandemic what we can all do for one another and how we can all, collectively, contribute toward building a better society that embodies the values we stand for."

This agenda has come about as a way to take a broader look at the government's objectives and priorities as the world is met with major turning points in history, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian war on Ukraine.

Wong also pointed out that new generations of Singaporeans are coming of age, and that they have different aspirations and expectations, including a desire for more diversity, as well as more checks and balances.

Support for exercise

He sought the Labour Movement's full participation and support for this exercise, adding that the NTUC embodies the "aspirations and concerns" of all their workers.

Wong added that the PAP will continue to support and strengthen the NTUC, and that he is confident the NTUC will "stand shoulder to shoulder" with them.

Top image from @lawrencewongst on Twitter.

