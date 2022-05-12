3 cars in Kovan stuck together & can't move off causing jam after BMW insisted on overtaking

Three cars in Kovan became stuck together like Siamese triplets joined at the hip after one BMW insisted on overtaking without waiting for the car behind to give way resulting in an accident.

The end result saw the three cars stuck side-by-side, which took up the entire breadth of the two-lane road.

The BMW was caught in between a black Honda and white Toyota.

Other vehicles behind the three cars could not move forward as a result.

What happened

The incident, put up on Facebook on May 11, occurred along Hougang Avenue 1.

It was caught on the rear camera of a vehicle turning right into Hougang Street 21.

The accident occurred after the BMW filtered left to the left lane as it had wanted to travel straight along Hougang Avenue 1.

The right lane is for vehicles turning right into Hougang Street 21.

The right hand side of the white Toyota was momentarily lifted off the ground following the collision with the BMW.

When it fell back onto its four wheels, the white Toyota caused the BMW to hit the black Honda, and to be wedged between two cars.

The BMW then became firmly lodged in between.

A few seconds after it got stuck, the BMW tried to move forward but was unable to.

The black Honda tried to manoeuvre to the right but was also stuck.

A line of vehicles could be seen behind the three cars as a result.

Reactions

Those who watched the video reacted with amusement at the scene.

A lot of the comments pinned the blame on the BMW driver for cutting out of the lane and insisting on having their way, while others remarked that the white Toyota should have stopped and given way.

It was unanimously agreed that the black Honda was the most innocent party in the accident as it was waiting to turn right but got hit.

