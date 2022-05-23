Back

M'sian TikToker says he didn't insinuate that dusty car at KLIA belongs to MH370 passenger

He uploaded an apology after his original video garnered over 2.6 million views in four days.

Fasiha Nazren | Lee Wei Lin | May 23, 2022, 12:16 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Malaysian man's TikTok video of a dust-covered car parked at a parking lot in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) went viral after people online assumed that the vehicle belongs to a passenger who was on board the ill-fated Malaysia Airlines flight 370 (MH370).

The TikToker, who goes by the handle @yourjiranstory on the platform, uploaded a video of a Honda covered with a thick layer of dust. In the last two seconds of the video, the camera zooms in to 'MH370', which is written on the car's bonnet. The video has garnered over 2.6 million views at press time.

Screenshot via @yourjiranstory on TikTok

@yourjiranstory Sejarah hitam. Al fatihah~ #foryoupage #foryou #fypage ♬ Sedih - Instrumental - Asraf Studio

@yourjiranstory included captions such as "dark history" and "may they be among the pious" in his video.

MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, while flying from KLIA to its intended destination, Beijing Capital International Airport. It's reported that there were 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board. To date, the aircraft has not been found.

Although a large number of the commenters on the video believed that the car belonged to someone on MH370, one pointed out: "Maybe it's not... Because (the car is) registered to the company Carsome Sdn Bhd... Whatever it is, sending prayers to the victims of MH370 and MH17..."

Carsome is an online car commerce platform that deals in the sale of used cars.

In a follow-up video, @yourjiranstory clarified:

First of all, I want to apologise for the viral video. I had no intentions to fabricate anything. I also had no intentions of saying that the car belongs to a victim (of MH370 or MH17). I just recorded the video because the car looked seasoned with accumulated dust. At the end of the video, you guys saw MH370 written clearly on the car... so many people misunderstood and assumed it was a victim's car. In fact, I don't know who the car belongs to. So that's my fault, I deeply apologise.

@yourjiranstory Reply to @heffrysonofhai ♬ original sound - YourJiranStory

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshots via @yourjiranstory on TikTok.

48-year-old man shot dead in New York subway attack on May 22

According to witnesses, a man was seen walking back and forth in the same train carriage when the vehicle was crossing the Manhattan Bridge.

May 23, 2022, 12:14 PM

S'pore wants to increase number of flights to Japan: PM Lee

PM Lee said Singapore should prepare for when Japan decides to reopen to travellers.

May 23, 2022, 11:41 AM

2-in-1 Hotpot & BBQ buffet at Northpoint City starting from S$27.80++ per pax

Charcoal-grilled fish available too.

May 23, 2022, 11:00 AM

Dota 2's The International 2022 will be held in S'pore

First time in Southeast Asia.

May 23, 2022, 10:46 AM

Loh Kean Yew gets silver after losing SEA Games finals to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn

This is Loh's second silver at the SEA Games in the men's singles category for badminton.

May 22, 2022, 07:12 PM

MOM to implement mandatory rest day by end-2022 for migrant domestic workers: Gan Siow Huang

A 24/7 helpline has also been established to help domestic workers.

May 22, 2022, 05:26 PM

Single's Inferno's Song Ji-A seen helping out at soup kitchen 4 months after scandal

She has stayed out of the limelight since January 2022.

May 22, 2022, 04:45 PM

The Original Vadai opening outlet at Kampung Admiralty on May 27

North side.

May 22, 2022, 03:33 PM

M'sian model wears see-through top without bra in London museum after earlier photo drew some criticism

This was a few days after a picture she took at the British Museum caused a bit of a stir.

May 22, 2022, 03:14 PM

LTA books motorist for improper lighting, says it may affect visibility for other road users

Checks were also performed on vehicles suspected of overloading.

May 22, 2022, 02:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.