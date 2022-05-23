M'sian TikToker says he didn't insinuate that dusty car at KLIA belongs to MH370 passenger

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Malaysian man's TikTok video of a dust-covered car parked at a parking lot in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) went viral after people online assumed that the vehicle belongs to a passenger who was on board the ill-fated Malaysia Airlines flight 370 (MH370).

The TikToker, who goes by the handle @yourjiranstory on the platform, uploaded a video of a Honda covered with a thick layer of dust. In the last two seconds of the video, the camera zooms in to 'MH370', which is written on the car's bonnet. The video has garnered over 2.6 million views at press time.

@yourjiranstory included captions such as "dark history" and "may they be among the pious" in his video.

MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, while flying from KLIA to its intended destination, Beijing Capital International Airport. It's reported that there were 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board. To date, the aircraft has not been found.

Although a large number of the commenters on the video believed that the car belonged to someone on MH370, one pointed out: "Maybe it's not... Because (the car is) registered to the company Carsome Sdn Bhd... Whatever it is, sending prayers to the victims of MH370 and MH17..."

Carsome is an online car commerce platform that deals in the sale of used cars.

In a follow-up video, @yourjiranstory clarified:

First of all, I want to apologise for the viral video. I had no intentions to fabricate anything. I also had no intentions of saying that the car belongs to a victim (of MH370 or MH17). I just recorded the video because the car looked seasoned with accumulated dust. At the end of the video, you guys saw MH370 written clearly on the car... so many people misunderstood and assumed it was a victim's car. In fact, I don't know who the car belongs to. So that's my fault, I deeply apologise.

