Kinokuniya Jem has 20% off all books on May 9, its last day of operation

Bookworms in the west, today is your last chance to buy books from Kinokuniya's collection at Jem.

The store's last day of operation is today, May 9.

Mothership understands that the Jurong outlet decided at the last minute to hold a closing sale, and is offering a 20 per cent discount on all books in the store.

The discount applies to books only, and is not applicable to magazines and other items.

The sale will last till the store's closing time at 9pm.

Closure due to rental issues

Kinokuniya announced the closure of its Jem outlet in mid-April.

Kinokuniya's Asia-Pacific group managing director Yukihiro Kawakami was quoted by The Straits Times as saying that rent had been kept affordable over the last two years by government subsidies, but the progress to a new normal has brought on "impending increased rental charges."

He added that footfall had been falling even before the pandemic began.

"These challenges, together with prolonged sluggish sales, adversely impacted our return on investment," he said.

According to ST, the stores's staff, numbering fewer than 10, will be redeployed.

Kinokuniya has two remaining outlets at Bugis Junction and Ngee Ann City.

Top photo from Benson Kong 龚耀鸿 / Google Maps