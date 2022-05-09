Back

Kinokuniya Jem has 20% off all books on May 9, its last day of operation

Sad to see you go :(

Ashley Tan | May 09, 2022, 06:15 PM

Events

Overseas University Education Fair

07 May 2022

11am - 5pm | Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific 1 & 2

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Bookworms in the west, today is your last chance to buy books from Kinokuniya's collection at Jem.

The store's last day of operation is today, May 9.

Mothership understands that the Jurong outlet decided at the last minute to hold a closing sale, and is offering a 20 per cent discount on all books in the store.

The discount applies to books only, and is not applicable to magazines and other items.

The sale will last till the store's closing time at 9pm.

Closure due to rental issues

Kinokuniya announced the closure of its Jem outlet in mid-April.

Kinokuniya's Asia-Pacific group managing director Yukihiro Kawakami was quoted by The Straits Times as saying that rent had been kept affordable over the last two years by government subsidies, but the progress to a new normal has brought on "impending increased rental charges."

He added that footfall had been falling even before the pandemic began.

"These challenges, together with prolonged sluggish sales, adversely impacted our return on investment," he said.

According to ST, the stores's staff, numbering fewer than 10, will be redeployed.

Kinokuniya has two remaining outlets at Bugis Junction and Ngee Ann City.

Top photo from Benson Kong 龚耀鸿 / Google Maps 

Grandma, 96, got lost in Tampines, good samaritan drives her home

The elderly woman had lost her way after visiting her family doctor in Tampines.

May 09, 2022, 06:10 PM

Ng Eng Hen: Introducing NS for women to signal gender equality an 'inadequate justification'

Ng added that such proposals are inadequate justifications to mandate that a person must suspend individual liberties as a civilian, give up two years of his or her life and go to jail if they do not do so, as NS defaulters have been sentenced.

May 09, 2022, 05:56 PM

New 10ha Tuas solar farm saves yearly carbon emissions equivalent to planting 150,000 trees

The solar farm comprises 33,580 solar panels.

May 09, 2022, 05:56 PM

I froze my eggs in Bangkok when I was 31. I would go through the process again.

I’ve always been someone who has wanted kids, since I was young. 

May 09, 2022, 05:49 PM

Flexible work arrangements should be permanent feature of the workplace: Gan Siow Huang

The government and its tripartite partners will be working with employers to support training toward the implementation of such arrangements.

May 09, 2022, 05:35 PM

S'porean driver can't brake in time, loses control of Mercedes & collides into 4 cars in Johor Bahru

There were no casualties reported.

May 09, 2022, 04:38 PM

Adults filmed cleaning car & disposing used wet tissues into drain in front of kids at Farrer Park

The woman who took the video speculated that they could have been cleaning bird poop from the car.

May 09, 2022, 04:36 PM

M'sia woman takes TikTok video of herself hoping to catch the faces of men stalking her

Run.

May 09, 2022, 04:05 PM

Ukraine President Zelensky awards bomb-sniffing dog who discovered hundreds of explosive devices

The goodest boy.

May 09, 2022, 03:10 PM

S'pore public wave mobile phones, dance to show support for buskers after missing them for 2 years

Audience participation at all-time high.

May 09, 2022, 02:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.