KFC S'pore has new Zinger with hash potato 'cup' to hold curry sauce, available from May 20, 2022

Another version of the Zinger burger is now available at KFC.

The Currycano Zinger consists of:

Hot & Spicy Zinger fillet,

Sliced cheese,

Sambal sauce,

Hash potato "cup", and

Oat bran buns,

served with a tub of KFC Curry on the side.

Yeah, curry and sambal sauce together.

Customers are supposed to pour whatever quantities of the curry they want into the hash cup, but are encouraged to create a "volcano" of sorts, where the curry overflows.

Prices start from S$7.20 for an a la carte Currycano Zinger, and set meals are also available.

You'll find the new product at all KFC outlets, except Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Polytechnic (SP), and Singapore Zoo.

Top image via KFC Singapore