KFC S'pore has new Zinger with hash potato 'cup' to hold curry sauce, available from May 20, 2022

And a Hot & Spicy Zinger fillet, of course.

Mandy How | May 20, 2022, 11:49 AM

Another version of the Zinger burger is now available at KFC.

Image via KFC Singapore

The Currycano Zinger consists of:

  • Hot & Spicy Zinger fillet,

  • Sliced cheese,

  • Sambal sauce,

  • Hash potato "cup", and

  • Oat bran buns,

served with a tub of KFC Curry on the side.

Image via KFC Singapore

Yeah, curry and sambal sauce together.

Customers are supposed to pour whatever quantities of the curry they want into the hash cup, but are encouraged to create a "volcano" of sorts, where the curry overflows.

Prices start from S$7.20 for an a la carte Currycano Zinger, and set meals are also available.

Image via KFC Singapore

Image via KFC Singapore

Image via KFC Singapore

You'll find the new product at all KFC outlets, except Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Polytechnic (SP), and Singapore Zoo.

Top image via KFC Singapore

