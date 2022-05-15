White & airy heritage houses in Katong to be available for rent under SLA

Looking for a place to rent?

A cluster of residential state properties in Katong will be available for rent from June 30, 2022.

The home

As part of the Singapore Land Authority's (SLA) efforts to maintain and renew the heritage state properties they manage, they've upgraded a cluster of residential state properties along Jalan Binjai, Jalan Gajus, Jalan Tembusu and Jalan Beringin in Katong.

Each two-storey property comes with two bedrooms.

It's been equipped with new floor tiles, kitchen cabinets and wardrobes. The units are also fitted with fans, lights, hob, hood, air-conditioning and water heater.

The houses have a land area of about 2,906 square feet, with a gross floor area of around 1,387 square feet.

To compare, a 5-room HDB unit has 1,184 square feet.

Here's a peek into the home:

Open for rent from June 30

The properties are nestled in a neighbourhood near Tanjong Katong Road and East Coast Park, and aren't far from Parkway Parade and I12 Katong.

SLA announced that the properties will be available for rent from June 30, 2022.

However, they did not state the rental rates for the units.

More information can be found here.

Top images via Singapore Land Authority/FB.