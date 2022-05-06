PM Lee receives Johor's highest award from Johor Sultan

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received the Grand Commander of the Order of the Crown of Johor, Dato’ Sri Paduka Mahkota Johor, from the Sultan of Johor on Friday (May 6).

The award is the highest Order of Chivalry -- the highest award in the state of Johor.

In a Facebook post on May 6, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said the presentation of the state's highest award to PM Lee was a testimony of the "longstanding close and strong" relations between the neighbours.

Expressing his gratitude to PM Lee for his continuing efforts to strengthen their relations, Sultan Ibrahim said, “Johor and Singapore since time immemorial have enjoyed a special relationship."

"Today’s special investiture in honour of the Singapore Premier is a tangible manifestation of our close friendship and deepening ties."

PM Lee has also taken to Facebook to express his honour at having received the award.

He also reaffirmed close ties between Singapore and Johor, saying both share a special relationship, and that Johor is a key gateway between Singapore and Malaysia.

He added that he looks forward to hosting the sultan during his official visit to Singapore later this year.

Ho Ching has also received The Most Exalted Order of Sultan Ibrahim Johor (First Class) “Dato’ Sri Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor”.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, she was the first Singaporean recipient of this award.

Former prime ministers Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong and former law minister E. W Barker had received the Order of Chivalry previously as well.

Since its inception in 1886, 237 individuals have been conferred the Order.

PM Lee and Ho, who were in Johor at the invitation of the sultan, were accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam.

Johor's Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi was present at the ceremony as well.

Top image adapted via Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar/Facebook