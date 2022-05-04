JJ Lin announces 2022 world tour 'coming soon'

Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin has announced a 2022 world tour by teasing fans with a promotional poster on his social media accounts on May 3.

JJ20 World Tour 2022

Though scant with details, the poster indicates "JJ20 World Tour 2022" as the likely name of the event.

"JJ20" is likely a reference to his fast-approaching 20th anniversary of being a singer, having launched his debut album "Music Voyager" in 2003.

He also captioned his post with the hashtag "#roadtoJJ20".

Last live concert in Nov. 2021

Lin performed a two-day charity concert titled "After the Rain" at Marina Bay Sands in November last year.

Prior to that, he held a live virtual concert, "Sanctuary Finale", in July.

Top photos via JJ Lin/Instagram