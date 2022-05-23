2-in-1 Hotpot & BBQ buffet at Northpoint City starting from S$27.80++ per pax

Nestled within the south wing of Northpoint City in Yishun is a hotpot restaurant that truly has something for everyone.

Jianghu Hotpot’s brand new second outlet doesn’t just provide the same delicious Szechuan-inspired broths, and select meats found at its Bedok Point spot but also introduces customers to its own take on charcoal-grilled fish and BBQ.

The three dining concepts, combined with the restaurant’s conveyor belt service system – where hotpot and BBQ ingredients glide past you – bring a more youthful vibe to the experience.

Prices for Jianghu’s buffet start at S$27.80++ for Monday to Friday lunches (11:00am to 4:30pm) for adults. For weekends, public holidays, and weekday dinners, the buffet will cost S$29.80++.

The buffet allows you to enjoy both the hotpot and BBQ, and if you decide to top up S$3.80++ you can add the charcoal-grilled fish to your orders as well.

BBQ and Hotpot

For the hotpot, Jianghu has 10 different broths available:

Once that’s settled, you then have a smorgasbord of hotpot and BBQ ingredients for your choosing, including the usual favourites like pork belly and US prime beef slices, crab sticks, fishballs enoki mushrooms, mutton, prawns, and of course, rolled-up crunchy beancurd skins.

Those who want a little extra will appreciate the wagyu beef, prime Spanish black pork, and crayfish menu items available as add-ons.

Depending on when you pop by, there may also be seasonal items available and included in the buffet. The seasonal menu includes Mala Scallops and a Wakame Seaweed Salad.

Homemade drinks – including ice-lemon tea, lime juice or Chinese tea – are served freeflow for S$1.80, while regular soft drinks are also on the menu; the homemade plum wine is a particular highlight.

Once you’ve got your soup base, your ingredients, and your drinks, that’s when the fun really begins.

Switching back and forth between barbecuing and hotpot helps to stave off the feeling of overindulgence.

Snacks and appetisers

While waiting for your food to cook, hungry diners can order Jianghu’s ready-cooked snacks as appetisers or early desserts, including their deep-fried glutinous rice balls, steamed chicken with chilli sauce, or fried mantous with condensed milk.

Charcoal-grilled fish

Then there’s the charcoal-grilled fish which comes in five different variations:

And if you’re really into it, you can top up S$3.80++ for each adult to enjoy unlimited grilled fish. Once you’re done with the meal (and dessert, since you’ll be served free ice cream), head over to Jianghu’s “sure-win” claw crane arcade machine to try and get a voucher for your next visit.

Jianghu Hotpot Northpoint City

Address: Northpoint City, 02-126/127, South Wing, S768019

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, Daily.

Writing this Jianghu Hotpot-sponsored article made the author very very full.

Top image from Jianghu Hotpot