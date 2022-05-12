Back

Driver panics, chants ‘jialatjialatjialatjialat' for 5 seconds straight after accidentally speeding into traffic jam

The moment he realised...

Mandy How | May 12, 2022, 08:17 PM

What do you do if you find yourself about to crash into a traffic congestion, potentially causing a chain collision?

For one man, the answer is muttering "jialat" under his breath for five seconds straight.

It took us a few tries, but we counted 14 to 17 times that he uttered the word, only stopping after he managed to avoid an accident.

A clip of the incident was uploaded to Facebook page Singapore Road Accident on May 10, 2022.

What happened

The 30-second video starts at a road junction in Malaysia, where the traffic light had just turned green.

The car, with upbeat music playing in the background, picks up speed immediately, and overtakes two motorcycles before arriving at an empty stretch of road.

With the vehicle going slightly uphill and limiting the driver's vision of the road ahead, it gives the illusion that the empty stretch would continue for some time.

Alas.

That is not the case, as the driver quickly finds out.

Upon seeing the sea of cars, the driver hastily swerves left to avoid them, mounting the kerb in the process.

With hardly any time to brake, he continues driving at a high speed while partially mounting the kerb.

It takes about five seconds—during which the driver chants "jialat" continuously— before he manages to bring the speed down, and integrate the vehicle back into the lane again.

"Whaa," the driver heaves a sigh of relief after everyone escapes relatively unscathed.

Who's Gerald?

While there were users who admonished the man for his dangerous driving, there were others who saw the humour in the situation.

 

Some thought it was "lucky" that the driver reacted fast enough not to cause a chain collision.

You can watch the clip, with sound, here:

Top photo via Singapore Road Accident/Facebook

