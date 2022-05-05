Jay Chou fans face issues buying concert tickets online & in person, organiser apologises

A lot of Jay Chou fans were left disgruntled as tickets for Jay Chou's upcoming concert went on sale today (May 5).

Presale for the tickets is running from 10am on May 5 till 11:59pm on May 7, and tickets are available virtually via ticketing provider Ticketek and physically at the Singapore Sports Hub.

However, it seems like things weren't going as smoothly as expected.

Waited at least an hour

A fan who wanted to purchase tickets physically at Singapore Sports Hub told Mothership that the queue hadn't moved at 11:20am, an hour and 20 minutes after the sale started.

She added that she had been queuing since 7:45am and was apparently among the first 150 people in the queue.

Online difficulties

It wasn't easy online or via the Ticketek app, either.

To purchase tickets online, fans are required to sign up for a Ticketek Singapore account. Then, they have to wait in a virtual queue for their turn to place orders .

However, several fans expressed complaints about the several technical issues they faced on the website, on the concert organiser's Facebook post.

Apologise for technical issues

In a statement released by G.H.Y Culture & Media on May 5, the event organiser apologised to fans who experienced difficulties purchasing the concert tickets.

It added that Ticketek had been facing technical issues and had to slow down sales to resolve the issues.

However, fans can purchase their tickets via Ticketek now.

Top image from Mothership reader and Singapore Sports Hub Facebook page.