Back

Japanese student vomits & collapses after mistakenly drinking hand sanitiser during race

Two other students drank the sanitiser.

Syahindah Ishak | May 11, 2022, 03:06 PM

Events

FSM ETFestival 2022: Expand Your Horizon & Engage The Future with ETFs

14 May 2022

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Japanese student vomited and collapsed after mistakenly drinking hand sanitiser during a girls' 5,000-metre walking race.

Mistakenly poured sanitiser into cups

The organisers of the race, which was held in Japan's Yamanashi prefecture, had mistakenly poured hand sanitiser into cups and subsequently left them at the drinks station for the athletes, AFP reported.

According to Yamanashi's high school sports federation, the hand sanitiser was stored in an unlabelled plastic bottle.

The bottle was then placed in a cardboard box alongside plastic bottles containing drinking water.

Three athletes consumed the hand sanitiser

A total of three student-athletes were reported to have consumed the hand sanitiser, thinking it was drinking water.

One collapsed and vomited.

The other two spat out the hand sanitiser and continued with the race.

All three were eventually conveyed to the hospital and are reportedly recovering.

Investigation to be launched

On Monday (May 9), Yamanashi governor Kotaro Nagasaki said that a third-party investigation would be launched to find out what had happened.

He also apologised on behalf of the prefecture to the girl that had collapsed.

Dangers of ingesting hand sanitiser

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ingesting hand sanitiser containing methanol can cause methanol poisoning.

Symptoms of methanol poisoning include nausea, vomiting, blurry vision, and abdominal pain.

Methanol can also affect the central nervous system, causing a slowdown in brain activity.

If left untreated, patients may go into a coma, encounter respiratory or circulatory failure, and even death.

In November 2020, seven people in Russia passed away while another two were reportedly in a coma after they drank hand sanitiser at a party.

From May 1 to June 30 that same year, 15 people in Arizona and New Mexico in the U.S. were treated for poisoning after they swallowed alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via Pixabay.

'Hello lah, I'm Singapore': Inaccurate Singlish in Thai show amuses real-life S'poreans

Being Singaporean just means using "lah" a lot, apparently.

May 11, 2022, 02:39 PM

Tay Ping Hui blasts male fan who posed as school alumnus to join his basketball games

The actor said that he will not hesitate to call the police or take legal action if the harassment continues.

May 11, 2022, 02:07 PM

Shetland Sheepdog escapes from Telok Blangah animal hospital after surgery, search ongoing

Layla, a 2-year-old Shetland Sheepdog, escaped from her leash at 5:30am on May 10.

May 11, 2022, 12:38 PM

Beach Road slashing victim hoping to raise $105,000 to pay for surgeries & recovery

So far, over 400 donors have contributed close to a third of the goal amount.

May 11, 2022, 12:35 PM

Thomson Plaza toy store looking for man who swiped S$400 worth of Pokémon trading cards

The audacity.

May 11, 2022, 12:12 PM

S'pore man steals 2 Dyson vacuum cleaners, escapes in BMW assembled from different cars' components

He will be disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for 10 years.

May 11, 2022, 12:05 PM

S'pore women's football team loses 3-0 to Thailand in their 1st SEA Games match since 2003

The Thais are ranked 43rd in the world in women's football.

May 10, 2022, 11:12 PM

Limited edition Coca-Cola Starshine now available in S'pore, & we can't figure out what it tastes like

Very interesting flavour profile.

May 10, 2022, 11:10 PM

Bentley driver pushing security guard with car: Father, 61, & son, 28, to be charged

The son will be charged with altering the car's license plate number and permitting another individual to use a vehicle without insurance coverage.

May 10, 2022, 10:38 PM

ISD detains self-radicalised S'porean, 29, who was willing to attack S'pore

He had planned to move abroad and engage in armed conflict.

May 10, 2022, 09:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.