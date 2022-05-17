Double vaxxed & boosted S'poreans can soon visit Japan in small tour groups with fixed itineraries

Singaporeans will soon be allowed to visit Japan later this month under a trial programme to welcome tourists back into the country, Bloomberg reported.

According to the Japan Tourism Agency, Singaporean tourists must have three shots of a Covid-19 vaccine, have medical insurance, be part of a tour group which has a pre-determined itinerary and be accompanied by a tour guide from a travel agency.

Other countries included in the trial programme include Thailand, Australia and the U.S.

Government to develop guidelines based on trial programme's results

Nikkei Asia further reported that Japan's government will develop guidelines for businesses in handling tourists based on results from the trial programme.

Japan is looking at easing entry restrictions into the country beginning in June, including raising the daily limit on incoming tourists from 10,000 to 20,000.

The country's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, was quoted as saying, "We will proceed with the trial project while considering the safety and security of the places entrants will go."

On May 5, he had said that Japan will ease border controls to be in line with other G7 countries, namely Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.

However, there are reports that a segment of the Japanese population does not look forward to welcoming back tourists.

Some locals in areas like Kyoto were supposedly appreciative of the relative "silence" brought about by a lack of foreign tourists, although others interviewed in Tokyo wanted the government to relax entry rules.

Top photo via Narita Airport Facebook