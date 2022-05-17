35 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Blk 117 Jalan Bukit Merah, no reported injuries

At about 11:35am on Tuesday (May 17), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire at Block 117 Jalan Bukit Merah.

In a Facebook post on the same day, SCDF said that upon their arrival, thick black smoke could be seen emitting from a unit on the ninth floor of the block.

SCDF firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets had to conduct forcible entry to gain access into the unit.

No one was in the unit, said SCDF.

35 evacuated, no reported injuries

According to SCDF, the fire involved the contents of a bedroom, and it was extinguished with one water jet.

About 35 persons were evacuated from neighbouring units as a precautionary measure.

There were no reported injuries.

Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was due to electrical origin.

This was the third incident of fire that broke out from an HDB unit in the past week.

Previous incidents

