Back

Ipoh family moves into new home, stunned when perimeter wall collapses in landslide

The pre-dawn downpour caused several areas to flood.

Zi Shan Kow | May 15, 2022, 07:28 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022 - 25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A family of five in Ipoh, Malaysia, witnessed the perimeter wall of their new home collapsing during a landslide that took place just before dawn on May 15.

The family had moved in only two days ago.

Thunderstorm during wee hours

37-year-old Dina Liz Ismail told The Star that it was a scary moment for the family as it was "totally unexpected".

The house first experienced a blackout at around 5am during a thunderstorm.

"We could see muddy water flowing on the road in front of our house and down the slope," said Ismail.

"At about 6am, the perimeter wall started to crack and then collapsed along with part of the slope," she said.

The house narrowly avoided the landslide.

Image by The Star.

Image by The Star.

Structure of the house found to be stable

The Fire and Rescue Department received a call at about 7am, and inspected the area to ensure that no one was hurt.

The department advised the family and two other residents who lived near the landslide to temporarily vacate their homes.

The developer checked the structure of the house, and determined that it was still stable.

The family was put up at a nearby homestay for two weeks while repairs took place.

Flash floods not uncommon

Noah Wong, a resident in the area for almost a decade, told The Star that the road outside the houses often floods when there is heavy rain.

"It's just a matter of time before the water enters our houses," said Wong, adding that the issue has only gotten worse over the past year.

Member of Parliament for Ipoh Timur Wong Kah Woh said the pre-dawn downpour caused several areas in his constituency to flood.

In addition to more than 50 houses being affected, he found that areas that have never been flooded are becoming inundated as well.

"The state government needs to have a plan to handle climate change, as we are now seeing its impact," he said.

Landslides in the area

Former Ipoh city councillor Kok Pak Foo pointed out that two landslides have occurred along the road in the area.

Kok believes the issue is caused by an overwhelmed drainage system, and noted that many new houses are being built in the neighbourhood.

Chairman of residents' association Datuk Zul Zukree Zakaria thinks that the landslide was caused by a nearby development project, which has led to numerous flash floods in the past two years.

Signatures have been collected from 106 residents in an appeal to the mayor to look into this issue.

Gopeng Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) vice-chairman Cally Ting said she would be meeting with relevant parties such as the project developer and the mayor to find a solution to the constant flash floods.

Top images by The Star.

Mother of toddler in Bedok North flat fire still in ICU, condition stabilised

MP Tan Kiat How is in contact with her siblings who are monitoring her condition.

May 16, 2022, 06:18 PM

3 children conveyed to hospital after Marsiling fire, all in stable condition

Phew.

May 16, 2022, 03:43 PM

S'pore women's table tennis team defeated 0-3 in finals by Thailand, first SEA Games loss since 1997

The young team was missing veterans Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, and Lin Ye.

May 16, 2022, 03:34 PM

S'pore's disqualification in SEA Games 4x100m freestyle relay not Schooling's fault, national coach says

Moving on.

May 16, 2022, 12:51 PM

Buffy fish owls & mangrove pit vipers: S'pore photog shows us 'hidden wildlife' on Pasir Ris Park expedition

45-year-old wildlife photographer, Jayaprakash Bojan, take us through a wildlife photography shoot in the most unlikely of places – Pasir Ris Park.

May 16, 2022, 11:56 AM

SEA Games: S'pore swimmer Teong Tzen Wei defends 50m butterfly crown, bests Joseph Schooling's 2017 record

Joseph Schooling was scheduled to compete in the event but did not.

May 16, 2022, 11:46 AM

3 community cases are 1st in S'pore to be infected with Omicron variants of concern: MOH

These variants were first reported by South Africa in early 2022.

May 15, 2022, 11:19 PM

New Scarlett Supermarket at NEX offers free ice cream with any purchase till May 16, 2022

Its 10th outlet.

May 15, 2022, 08:14 PM

PM Lee wraps up US trip after meeting Joe Biden & Kamala Harris, says S'pore welcomes US in region

Asean leaders were in Washington, DC, to meet with the U.S. President.

May 15, 2022, 08:10 PM

SPH CEO Ng Yat Chung to step down from May 16, CapitaLand executive to replace him

The new board will also have a new chairman.

May 15, 2022, 08:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.