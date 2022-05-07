Man rollerblades on CTE

Pedal aside, cyclists who like to ride bicycles on the expressway: A man in Singapore, who likes to cheat death for fun, was seen inline skating along the Central Expressway on May 6.

Footage of the bizarre life-threatening behaviour was caught on the dashcam of a vehicle travelling along the CTE towards the Bukit Timah Road exit.

The man, who was inline skating, also known colloquially as rollerblading, forced at least two cars overtaking him to brake, where one car narrowly avoided clipping him.

What inline skater was doing

Footage showed the inline skater in a blue shirt travelling on the left-most lane of the four-lane expressway, where there is a bend in the road, only to filter onto the road shoulder after causing an overtaking white car to brake to avoid a collision.

After the inline skater was overtaken by the car, he appeared unfazed by the traffic and proceeded to continue skating.

That stretch of road is known for its heavy traffic as vehicles take this route to enter the city and they tend to speed up owing to the downslope segment just before the Kampong Java Flyover where the inline skater was spotted.

Reactions

Responses to the video posted on YouTube revealed the genuine shock many experienced upon watching the footage.

The comments included:

Ha ha ha gov put signage no cycling on expressway, now they rollerblading. 👍👍👍🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂

Respect for the audacity 🤣