Passport processing time now at least 6 weeks due to 'overwhelming' demand: ICA

In early April, passport processing times were expected to take at least one month.

This was due to overwhelming demand.

On its website, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority now estimates the processing time as at least six weeks.

This is due to "overwhelming passport applications".

The website stated:

"Due to overwhelming passport applications, please expect a longer processing time of at least six weeks."

ICA said in March that the number of passport applications is "unprecedented" with around 1 million passports having expired or expiring.

CNA further reported that ICA officers are working extra hours to handle the high demand.

Not a mandatory identity document

ICA said that there is no penalty for not renewing expired passports as it is not a mandatory identity document.

Therefore, Singaporeans who have no plans to travel overseas for the next six months do not need to renew their passports.

On the other hand, Singaporeans who have travel plans in the next few months and need to renew their passports are advised to submit their applications early.

Applications can be done online via ICA's website and cost S$70.

Once the application has been approved, the applicant will be notified via SMS, email or post.

An appointment has to be made to collect the passport within one month of approval.

The new passport can be collected at any 27 designated post offices or at the ICA Building.

ICA also warned of scam calls related to passport issues.

Top collage left screenshot via Google Streetview, right image by Nigel Chua