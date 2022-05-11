Back

'I have nothing now': Sharon Au's apartment in Paris robbed on Apr. 30

Broken into on April 30.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 11, 2022, 07:25 PM

Sharon Au's apartment in Paris was broken into on April 30.

In an Instagram post on May 11, she said the burglars took "everything" she loves, and that she had nothing now.

With the exception of her cat, Rudon.

It took Au 11 days to write the post without crying.

In her post, Au also said her cat had witnessed the burglary and was now traumatised by the incident.

Despite that, Rudon waited for Au to come home.

"Even the slightest sound startle him now.

I thank God that he is safe, unhurt, and did not run away. He waited for me to come home."

She ended her post with this:

"Starting from zero. Again. This is life."

Image from Sharon Au's Instagram and Instagram Story

